Girls state swimming: Hope, Los Alamos have the stars, but Academy has the title

Make it a six pack in the water for Albuquerque Academy.

The Chargers, in their home natatorium, won the girls state swimming and diving championship on Saturday, the sixth consecutive year Academy has stood out as New Mexico’s best squad.

This was the first blue trophy for Academy’s new head coach, John Butcher, and the first title without now-retired Dave Barney as coach since the mid-1980s.

Butcher’s Chargers pulled away in the second half of the one-day meet and scored 308.5 points. Eldorado edged out Los Alamos for second place, 246-238.

From the metro area, Hope Christian junior Reese Hinnerichs had an elite showing.

In the first individual final of the program, she captured the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1 minute, 52.18 seconds, which was 5½ seconds ahead of Eldorado sophomore Francesca Benavidez.

Hinnerichs later added the 500-yard freestyle title, in what proved to be a fairly compelling battle with the Eldorado duo of Benavidez and freshman Chloe Shaw. Hinnerichs touched the wall in 5:09.73, with Benavidez and Shaw – club teammates of Hinnerichs – finishing less than two seconds behind. That trio was well in front of the chase pack.

But neither of those individual wins for Hinnerichs compared, she said, to her swimming the anchor leg in Hope’s victory in the 200-yard freestyle relay. The Huskies narrowly edged Academy (1:41.74-1:41.90) in an exciting finish and they hollered their excitement.

“That relay,” Hinnerichs said with a huge smile, “was probably the highlight to my swim career, so far.”

Meghan Rodriguez, Jennifer Feist and Sienna Nordquist swam the first three legs of that relay for Hope Christian.

The Wetteland sisters from Los Alamos, senior Kelly and sophomore Anna, combined for four individual victories on Saturday. They just moved to New Mexico two months ago from Tennessee.

Kelly Wetteland swam extremely well in the 200-yard individual medley, winning by six-plus seconds over Academy’s Asiana Lee.

But later, she was sensational in taking the 100-yard breaststroke, with an automatic All-American time of 1:02.42. She was only .41 of a second off of New Mexico’s state record.

“It’s really just going back to my training; it’s a testament to that,” Wetteland said.

Meanwhile, Anna Wetteland sprinted to victory in the 50-yard freestyle, winning by three quarters of a second, in 23.74 seconds.

Then, in the first final on the other side of the 1-meter diving finals, Wetteland returned and added the 100-yard butterfly crown (57.62 seconds).

Sandwiched in between Anna Wetteland’s two wins, Nadine Coulie of Albuquerque High won her third 1-meter diving title in as many years. Her point total was 467.35; La Cueva’s Chloe Ashe (394.90) was runner-up.

Coulie credited a front one-and-a-half as the key dive among her three in the finals.

“I wanted to do my front 2½ toward the end. I thought that was one of my stronger dives. Unfortunately, I didn’t do it as well as I wanted to,” Coulie said. “But I was glad I put my 1½ toward the end, too.”

Eldorado sophomore Makaela Perea was a repeat state champion in the 100-yard backstroke.

Perea earlier had been the runner-up in the 100 free.

“I kind of just didn’t let it get to me mentally,” said Perea, who was a second and a half ahead of Sandia Prep’s Emma Kelley. “I made sure just to focus on the next race and what happened (in the 100 free) stayed in the past.”

Perhaps the biggest upset of the program occurred in the aforementioned 100-yard freestyle final.

Albuquerque Academy senior Coralie Norenberg, whose qualifying time was only seventh best – hence, she was relegated to Lane 1, from where precious few state champions originate – swam to a surprising victory in 53.06 seconds. Eldorado’s Perea touched the wall in 53.46.

“It wasn’t really my event. I’m mostly a backstroker,” Norenberg said. She was third in the 100 back. “The 100 free is my side event.”

But as this was the final swim of her prep career, Norenberg said she was determined to maximize the moment.

“We had a team meeting this morning, and we were talking a lot about regrets,” she said. “Sometimes when I swim the 100 free I don’t give it my all and I get in my head. And I had those thoughts for the first 25, and then I was, like, no, I have to get it. This is it, this is my last meet.”

Norenberg also swam the opening leg of Academy’s state-winning 200-yard freestyle relay.

Los Alamos won the final event, the 400 freestyle relay, with the Wetteland sisters swimming the opening leg (Anna) and the anchor leg (Kelly).

Santa Fe Prep was the small-school state champion; the Blue Griffins placed 11th overall.