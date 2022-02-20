MMA: Big win for Franklin

In Uncasville, Conn., MMA heavyweight Davion Franklin on Saturday continued his fast rise in the Bellator ranks, defeating Said Sowma by split decision.

Franklin trains in Albuquerque at Jackson-Wink.

The Bellator 274 victory improved Franklin’s record to 5-0. Sowma, who trains in Florida at American Top Team, drops to 8-3.

In the buildup to the fight, Sowma, ranked ninth among Bellator heavyweights, had expressed mild irritation that the less experienced Franklin, No. 8, was ranked ahead of him. But Franklin more than justified his spot in the rankings with a decision that most observers seemed to feel should have been unanimous.

One judge, Dave Hagen, scored the fight 29-28 for Sowma. Judge Michael Murtha scored it 29-28 for Franklin. Judge Bryan Miner scored it a shutout for Franklin at 30-27.

As listed on mmadecisions.com, five members of the media — including Albuquerque’s Tristen Critchfield, who writes for sherdog.com — all scored the fight for Franklin.

On the same card, another Jackson-Wink fighter, featherweight Isaiah Hokit, defeated Theodore Macuka by first-round submission (rear naked choke). It was the first professional victory for Hokit (1-1). Macuka is 1-3.