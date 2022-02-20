 Aggies beat Grand Canyon, keep pace with Seattle - Albuquerque Journal

Aggies beat Grand Canyon, keep pace with Seattle

By Journal Staff and Wire

PHOENIX — Teddy Allen scored 30 points and pulled down 10 rebounds on Saturday, leading the New Mexico State Aggies to an 82-66 victory over Grand Canyon in a Western Athletic Conference men’s basketball game.

The Aggies are 22-4 and tied with Seattle for first place in the WAC standings at 12-2.

Seattle (21-6) beat California Baptist on Saturday, 67-64.

New Mexico State trailed Grand Canyon (18-7, 9-5) just once, at 2-0, and took the lead for good on a Johnny McCants 3-pointer — assisted by Allen — one minute, 11 seconds into the game. Jabari Rice had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Aggies. Clayton Henry and Donnie Tillman scored 10 apiece.

Holland Woods had 22 points and Jovan Blacksher Jr. scored 20 for the Antelopes. Gabe McGlothan had nine rebounds to go with eight points.

The Aggies improve to 2-0 against the Antelopes for the season. New Mexico State defeated Grand Canyon 71-61 on Jan. 29.

 


