 UNM's Rombach-Kendall was 'mentor, friend and role model' - Albuquerque Journal

UNM’s Rombach-Kendall was ‘mentor, friend and role model’

By Ollie Reed Jr. / Journal Staff Writer

Eric Rombach-Kendall was a member of the University of New Mexico’s Department of Music for nearly 30 years. He died at 64 last month. (Courtesy of University of New Mexico Fine Arts)

University of New Mexico professor of music Eric Rombach-Kendall’s skills and experiences spanned an impressive spectrum – teaching, professional conference performances, special projects, recordings he made, articles and publications, reviews, broadcasts, videos and on and on.

Chances are many of his colleagues were unaware of the broad array of his efforts and achievements.

“He was incredibly humble for how accomplished a musician and educator he was,” said Michael Hix, interim chairman of UNM’s music department. “Some things I never even knew about until I was reading the accolades.”

There has been no shortage of accolades since Rombach-Kendall, UNM’s director of bands and a member of UNM’s music faculty for nearly 30 years, died Jan. 24 following a heart attack. He was 64.

Survivors include his wife, Julie Rombach-Kendall; daughter, Rebecca Kendall; and son, Michael Kendall.

There will be a memorial service at 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20, in the prayer garden of St. John’s United Methodist Church, 2626 Arizona NE.

Mentor and role model

Rombach-Kendall was born in California, but moved to Tacoma, Washington, as a child.

He earned a bachelor of music degree cum laude at University of Puget Sound in Tacoma and master of music degrees in music education and wind conducting at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.

He was a high school band director in Washington for six years; instructor of music at Carleton College in Northfield, Minnesota, in 1988; and assistant professor of music and conductor of the wind ensemble at Boston University from 1989 until 1993, when he joined the UNM faculty.

Eric Rombach-Kendall

He was associate chair of UNM’s music department in the fall of 1997 and also from 2007 to 2010, served as interim chair of the department in the spring of 1998 and was president of the College Band Directors National Association from 2011 to 2013.

Hix said that as UNM’s band director, Rombach-Kendall oversaw the university’s entire band program, including the marching band, the basketball pep band, the symphonic band, the wind symphony and a number of chamber ensembles.

“He was not teaching or directing every band, but he was the boss who ensures everything works,” Hix said. “He was the conductor of the UNM Wind Symphony.” Rombach-Kendall was the conductor and co-producer of five recordings made with the UNM Wind Symphony for Summit Records.

Hix had known Rombach-Kendall for about 10 years.

“I have worked at UNM since 2012 and from the very first month he was a wonderful mentor, friend and role model,” Hix said.

He said Rombach-Kendall was a strong supporter of contemporary music and commissioned new works.

“In his commissions, he was identifying some of the upcoming composers for band, or established composers for band, for new works and expanding the canon for the wind ensemble.”

Profound impact

Rombach-Kendall’s most significant accomplishment is something that cannot be reflected in a resumé.

“His impact on each individual student he taught just has this tremendous ripple effect,” Hix said. “Hundreds of students he taught went out and taught thousands of others. The exponential impact was truly profound.”

Hix said that to ensure that impact remains strong, Rombach-Kendall’s family, as well as numerous friends, colleagues and musicians from around the country, immediately established the Eric Rombach-Kendall Memorial Band Scholarship at the UNM Department of Music. Gifts may be made online at www.unmfund.org/fund/rombach-kendall.


