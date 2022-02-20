Prep wrestling: Farmington boys, Miyamura girls take home championships

Prev 1 of 7 Next

RIO RANCHO – The end of Santiago Lopez’s roller-coaster four-year wrestling career at Atrisco Heritage ended with the ultimate thrill.

Lopez capped a perfect 38-0 season Saturday evening at the Rio Rancho Events Center capturing the boys Class 5A 145-pound division in decisive fashion at the state high school wrestling championships. Saturday’s program included the girls and the Class 5A boys after the Class 3A and 4A boys competed on Friday.

“I honestly didn’t think I would (have an unbeaten season), but I went in with high hopes,” Lopez said. “I worked my butt off in practice every day.”

Lopez’s story stood alongside the standout performances of returning state champions Marcus Williams of Rio Rancho, Joshua Robison of Sandia, Avery Atman of Las Cruces, Tye Barker of Centennial, and Jayden Luttrell of La Cueva, and Jake Fuentes of Carlsbad all of whom successfully returned to the top of the podium.

On the girls’ side, Miyamura’s Lorianna Piestewa repeated as state champion completing an unbeaten 35-0 season, and leading the way to a no-pressure overall team championship for the Patriots.

Meanwhile, La Cueva’s lone female wrestler, Nicole Woison, captured the school’s first state title.

The boys’ team championship had much more drama.

Five teams were within 10 points of the lead entering the finals round, but thanks to a pair of late title wins, Farmington repeated as team champion totaling 163 points.

La Cueva was second with 154, and Los Lunas was two back of the Bears with 152.

Lopez’s career with the Jaguars started off with a third-place finish in states as a freshman, but his sophomore year was defined by the well-known sophomore jinx as he failed to place in the state tournament.

Lopez bounced back as a junior with another third-place finish before capping his career with the title.

Heading into the third period of his 145-pound final with Los Lunas’ Naithan Gurule, Lopez clung to a 3-1 lead. But an early third-period escape, following by back points and a takedown secured the 9-1 win.

“What I learned from (that sophomore season) is you have to work non-stop,” Lopez said. “When you stop, that’s when bad things happen.”

The repeat title for Williams was a little tougher than the previous year.

Locked at 3-3 in the third period with Volcano Vista’s Jonathan Garcia in the 113-pound final, Williams sprawled on a deep Garcia takedown attempt.

Garcia appeared ready to secure a two-point takedown, but Williams swung the momentum of the move, and reversed Garcia to his back. In a matter of seconds, Williams secured the pin.

“I kept my hips up, and kept wrestling throughout the position,” Williams said, whose only loss this season was to Garcia. “Once I got him to his back, and didn’t let him go.”

Practicing only with boys – some of whom appeared in this state tournament – Woison was well prepared to make a title run.

Woison didn’t give up a point in her 120-pound finals matchup winning 7-0 over Taniel Espinosa of Miyamura.

“It feels great to be the first girl at La Cueva High school to win a state wrestling title,” Woison said.

Sandia’s Robison was locked in a defensive battle with La Cueva’s Joseph Garcia in their 132-pound final.

Neither wrestler scored in the first period, and in the second, Robison took the top position, and rode out the period with neither wrestler scoring again.

In the third, Robison made his move from the bottom reversing Garcia early, and again riding out the last minute and 45 seconds for the 2-0 win.

“I could have done more on offense, but I was playing it safe like a dummy,” Robison said, who capped the season with a 26-0 record. “I won it, but I could have worked more.”

Luttrell (152 pounds) had an uneventful finals matchup against the only wrestler to have beaten him over the last three years.

Facing Albuquerque High’s Joel Villela, Luttrell pitched the shutout grabbing an 8-0 win.

“Last year’s win, I had more of a grudge against someone who didn’t want me to win,” Luttrell said. ‘This year it was just about coming back and doing it again, and getting out of high school with a championship.”

Aside from Farmington’s two title winners, La Cueva was the only other 5A school with multiple title winners.

On the heels of Luttrell’s victory, Bears 160-pounder Mason Posa decisioned Damien Bachicha of Cleveland, 7-0.

Results

5A Boys

Team scores: Farmington 163, La Cueva 154, Los Lunas 152, Cleveland 150, Volcano Vista 148.5, Carlsbad 132.5, Las Cruces 123.5, Rio Rancho 114.5, Deming 107, Atrisco Heritage 85, Eldorado 58.5, Hobbs 46, Centennial 45, Sandia 43, Santa Fe 41, Capital 36, Gadsden 34, Pidra Vista 34, Albuquerque High 33, Cibola 28, Roswell 24, West Mesa 17, Manzano 15, Rio Grande 11, Mayfield 3, Alamogordo 1, Organ Mountain 1, Clovis 0.

106: Roman Luttrell (Cleveland) dec. over Marcus Najera (Carlsbad), 8-7. 113: Marcus Williams (Rio Rancho) fall over Jonathan Garcia (Volcano Vista), 5:15.120: Roman Ulibarri (Capital) dec. over Roberto Cordova (Rio Rancho), 7-4. 126: Avery Atma (Las Cruces) dec over Andres Jiron (Rio Rancho), 8-7. 132: Joshua Robison (Sandia) dec. Joseph Garcia (La Cueva), 2-0. 138: Tye Barker (Centennial) dec. Jack Byers (La Cueva), 3-0. 145: Santiago Lopez (Atrisco Heritage) dec. Naithan Gurule (Los Lunas), 9-1. 152: Jayden Luttrell (La Cueva) dec. Joel Villela (Albuquerque High), 8-0. 160: Mason Posa (La Cueva) dec. Damien Bachicha (Cleveland), 7-0. 170: Ivan Smith (Farmington) dec. Miguel Andrade (Los Lunas), 1-0. 182: Elijah Martinez (Santa Fe) dec. Zander Doyle (Los Lunas) 9-2. 195: Jake Fuentes (Carlsbad) dec. Kymani Castillo (Cleveland) 8-4. 220: Dezi Johnson (Volcano Vista) dec. Anthony Carter (Deming), 5-2. Hwt: Kioni Benally (Farmington) fall over Ryan Vega (Los Lunas), 3:05.

Girls

Team scores: Miyamura 80, Aztec 64, Atrisco Heritage 53, Volcano Vista 49, Farmington 45, West Mesa 42, Cibola 35, Socorro 35, Los Alamos 31, Bloomfield 29, Moriarty 29, Cleveland 28, Rio Rancho 27, Las Cruces 26, Grants 24, Hobbs 24, Sandia 24, La Cueva 22, Deming 18, Bernalillo 17, Belen 16, Goddard 14, Highland 14, Los Lunas 14, Newcomb 14, Wingate 14, Albuquerque Academy 11, Chaparral 8, Mayfield 8, Centennial 6, Carlsbad 3, Gadsden 3, Alamogordo 1, Tucumcari 1. All other schools – 0.

100: Alyssa Sedillo (Las Cruces) dec. over Jolie Chavez (Moriarty), 8-2. 107: Lorianna Piestewa (Miyamura) fall over Arianna Morales (West Mesa), 2:36. 114: Yalixza Gonzalez (Atrisco Heritage) dec. over Laila Huseein (Deming), 4-2. 120: Nicole Woison (La Cueva) dec. over Taniel Espinosa (Miyamura), 7-0. 126: Makayla Munoz (Aztec) fall over Heaven Handy (Cleveland), 3:18. 132: Ebony Smith (Farmington) fall over Neveah Young (Miyamura), 3:37.138: Princess Altsisi (Aztec) fall over Priscilla Gonzalez, 4:33. 145: Bianca Arundale-Maestas (Sandia) fall over Yaraceli Saenz, 5:22. 152: Ja’Nay Banks (Hobbs) fall over Dayna Herrera (Volcano Vista), 2:51. 165: Alexa Valdez (Cibola) fall over Amia Goins (Bloomfield), 2:41. 185: Cristen Martinez (Grants) fall over Hannah Mariano (Miyamura), 1:45: 235: Jojera Dodge (Kirtland Central) fall over Samantha Gomez (Volcano Vista), 2:52.