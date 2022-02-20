Lobos stunned, San Jose State lands first Mountain West win

Well, they’ll always have last week’s court storm in the Pit.

Five days after beating then-Mountain West Conference leading and 22nd-ranked Wyoming on their home court, the UNM Lobos on Sunday sunk to new depths with their worst game of the season, handing the San Jose State Spartans their first league win in 15 tries.

Spartans junior guard Omari Moore registered a triple-double with 18 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds and SJSU scorched the nets for 74.1% shooting in the second half en route to a 71-55 win over the Lobos in front of an announced crowd of 1,682 at the Provident Event Center in San Jose.

While the Spartans over the final nine minutes hit 8-of-10 shots and scored 18 points, the Lobos, who are in a stretch of four games in three states over eight days, closed the game with seemingly little effort or energy, hitting just two of their final 12 shots and scoring six points against the same team it had beaten by 16 in the Pit just three weeks ago.

“I’ll never say they quit. I think we were frustrated. I think we weren’t good across the board. We just weren’t,” UNM coach Richard Pitino told the Journal. “We were not able to get stops. We were not able to get rebounds. We were not able to get good shots.

“You’ve asked me that before. I’ll never say they quit. We just have to have a maturity to us to where we can fight through and win games in a variety of ways.”

The game marks the fourth-consecutive season the long-suffering Spartans (8-19, 1-14 MWC) picked up their first Mountain West victory with a win over the Lobos and the third consecutive win over UNM in San Jose (the 2021 win was a neutral court game played in Utah).

For the Lobos (11-16, 3-10 MWC), any momentum they felt they had built in winning four of five games between Jan. 28 and last Tuesday’s shocking victory over No. 22 Wyoming seems to have been squandered with back-to-back losses since then. Sunday’s setback saw the UNM offense fail in the first half and an embarrassing defensive showing in the second half.

The 74.1% shooting (20-of-27) UNM allowed in the second half was the most the Lobos allowed in a half since a 75.0% (15-of-20) showing by Alabama in beating the Lobos in the 2011 NIT loss in Tuscaloosa.

The rough second half followed an ugly, but evenly played, first half that was tied 25-25 at the break after the Spartans shot 33.3% and the Lobos shot just 28.6%.

After the break, the home team could do no wrong and the visitors looked lost.

Moore posted just the third triple-double in SJSU history, and repeatedly burned UNM with basic pick and roll actions 15 feet from the basket, often going to his right and dumping off to 7-foot Ibrahima Diallo, an Ohio State transfer who had missed his last 18 games and was thought to be done for the season before his surprise appearance in the pregame warmups.

Not suited up in the Lobos Jan. 28 win in the Pit, Diallo scored 14 points in 18 minutes on Sunday.

“We were trying everything. We were switching ball screens, we were going under, we were downing, we were what we call blacking, which is kind of a drop. Nothing was working,” Pitino said. “We were giving guys like Omari Moore, who is very right hand dominant, his right hand. And they were just scoring at will. It was just really poor. …

“In the second half we just we did not compete at the level that we need to compete at to beat anybody in this league.”

Pitino was complimentary of San Jose State coach Tim Miles and the game plan they had for Sunday, noting he felt they had been playing better of late.

UNM shot 34.5% in the game and had three players score in double figures — Jamal Mashburn (17), Jaelen House (14) and Jay Allen-Tovar (11). But that trio also had seven of the Lobos’ nine turnovers and combined for 26 of the Lobos’ 36 missed shots.

SJSU outrebounded UNM 38-30 and outscored the Lobos 40-30 in the paint.