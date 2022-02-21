Fugitive pastor arrested in ABQ

A pastor from Las Vegas, Nevada wanted on suspicion of sexual assault against a child was arrested over the weekend in Albuquerque, according to court records.

Reynaldo Crespin, 59, was booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center Saturday as an out-of-state fugitive. An arrest warrant from Clark County, Nevada shows Crespin faces two counts of sexual assault against a child under 16, two counts of sexual assault against a child under 14, five counts of lewdness with a child and a count of open/gross lewdness.

He is scheduled to make his first appearance on Monday afternoon in Metropolitan Court.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that Crespin is a former Clark County School District teacher and a pastor, who founded New Horizon Christian Church. The warrant for Crespin was issued earlier this month, according to the Review-Journal.

Jail records show that Albuquerque police arrested Crespin at an address on the 700 block of Doe SE.

Albuquerque police reports show that a woman called the department late Friday to say Crespin was staying with her relative in Albuquerque. The woman said she Googled Crespin’s name and saw a Review-Journal article showing he was wanted in a sexual assault case.

The reports show Crespin was taken into custody a little more than an hour later.