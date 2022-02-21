BCSO identifies man found by falcon hunters

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office identified a man whose decaying remains were found last week as Jose Abeyta, 85.

The sheriff’s office said Sunday that Abeyta’s death isn’t being investigated as a homicide.

On Friday, the agency said on Twitter that deputies were called to the area of 114th and Central shortly before 4 p.m. after a group of falcon hunters discovered the man’s body.

Deputy Angelina Navarro, a spokeswoman, said that Abeyta was reported missing by the Albuquerque Police Department on Jan. 10. He was last seen near the 1000th block of Central Ave.

Editor’s note: This article has been corrected. Abeyta’s death isn’t being investigated as a homicide.