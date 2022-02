Australian cross-country skier Jessica Yeaton, a 30-year-old student in the doctor of physical therapy program at the University of New Mexico, finished 43rd in the women’s 30-kilometer mass start in 1 hour, 37 minutes, 6.1 seconds to close out her events at the Games.

It was her second time competing in the Winter Olympics.

Yeaton finished 31st in the 15K skiathlon on Feb. 5; 52nd in the sprint on Feb. 8; 51st in the 10K classic on Feb. 10, and eighth in the Team Sprint on Feb. 16.