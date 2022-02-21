Burning mission

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

Maurice Cruz walks among piles of timber and brush on a cold, snowy morning in the Santa Fe National Forest.

Equipped with helmets, torches and fireproof clothes, his team has a clear mission for the day: create and control a fire that will help preserve the forest landscape.

Cruz leads the Forest Stewards Guild’s “All Hands All Lands” crew. This winter the team is assisting state, federal and tribal agencies on prescribed burns using funding from the Nature Conservancy and the Forest Service.

“I found myself more interested in prescribed fire than the suppression side of things, because that feels to me like putting a Band-Aid on an arterial bleed – responding to things as they happen,” Cruz said. “Prescribed fire is treating things before they get to the heat of fire season.”

As New Mexico’s climate warms and wildfire season becomes year-round, federal and state agencies and conservation groups are increasingly seeing forest management and fire prevention as an urgent environmental – and economic – issue.

New Mexico is slated to receive $5 million to $8 million through the Forest Service from last year’s federal infrastructure package for wildfire management.

That funding will support wildfire detection and prevention.

Fires that scorch thousands of acres, such as the Las Conchas Fire that burned in the Jemez Mountains in 2011, leave massive burn scars in their wake.

The exposed soil can cause flash floods and pollute rivers.

Healthy forests protect watersheds and are key for carbon sequestration, said Owen Burney, director of New Mexico State University’s forestry research center in Mora.

“Sadly, many of these forests which have succumbed to these fires are not growing back naturally, which is resulting in an overall loss of our forests in New Mexico,” Burney said.

The state currently needs to reforest about 1 million acres.

“That would require 150 to 200 million seedlings, and our current production capacity is about 300,000 seedlings per year,” Burney said.

A new state reforestation center aims to boost that number to 5 million seedlings each year.

NMSU, New Mexico Highlands University, the University of New Mexico and the state Forestry Division signed an agreement last month to create the center, which would support research, seed collection, a new nursery and planting.

But a $4.6 million bill to kick-start operations and fund the nursery design failed to pass in the recent legislative session.

The budget working its way through the Legislature does include funding for a seed collector position at the Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department and more state firefighters.

A decadeslong legacy of fire suppression across the West has created ideal conditions for catastrophic wildfires. Prescribed burns allow fire to resume a carefully-managed role on the landscape.

But it can take up to a year to prepare a burn area.

Crews thin larger, older trees to reduce the amount of fuels that could burn during a wildfire. The piles then need time to dry out just enough for the crews to set the fires on a snowy day.

“When you remove that understory, you’re reducing the ability of a surface fire to make it up to the crowns of the trees,” Cruz said. “Then if fire does come, whether it’s a human start or lightning strike, it will burn at very low severity and remain on the ground.”

New Mexico faces challenges when it comes to rebuilding forests that will survive a warmer, drier climate.

Matthew Hurteau, a UNM biology professor and forest ecologist, is researching trees that will thrive in that new reality.

“We’ve got incredibly low planted seedling survival rates following wildfire,” Hurteau said. “Tree seedlings are way more sensitive to heat and drought than mature trees, and they’re really the limiting factor for reforesting these burn scars.”

Planting the right trees in the right places will help New Mexico restore forests before it’s too late.

“In another 10 to 15 years we’re going to lose the window we currently have to reforest lower-elevation areas where temperature is increasing faster and we’re exceeding tolerance of those seedlings for survival,” Hurteau said.

Forest Stewards crews have helped with burns this winter in Glorieta, Coyote and Tierra Amarilla.

The team aims to address a backlog of prescribed fire work.

Many forestry positions at state and federal agencies are seasonal and laser-focused on firefighting in the dry heat of summer, so the preventive work often gets pushed aside.

The time is right for New Mexico to create a robust year-round forestry workforce, said Joshua Sloan, a Highlands forestry professor.

An economic study commissioned by New Mexico Highlands University found that the state’s new reforestation center could support 475 new jobs and add $900 million to the state economy in the next 30 years.

“This is not only the right thing for us to be doing in terms of saving our state’s forests and all the resources they provide, but it’s also an excellent opportunity for us to build a reforestation economy in the state,” Sloan said.

For workers like Cruz, there’s no better career than helping protect New Mexico’s forests, whether that’s managing a prescribed burn or replanting burned areas.

“It’s a very skill-based job, and great for folks who don’t want to be in an office all day,” he said.

Theresa Davis is a Report for America corps member covering water and the environment for the Albuquerque Journal.