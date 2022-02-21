‘Good citizen’ or a suspect? Two takes on wild shootout

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

In one scenario, an unsuspecting man is getting picked up by a buddy when a backseat passenger starts a close-quarters gunfight that leaves the three men in the car dead.

The man, a “humanitarian and good citizen,” dodges numerous bullets and drives the car to the hospital – calling 911 and begging for “someone to save the men.”

In the other, an associate of the Aryan Brotherhood recruits two friends, and they bring tools and duct tape, to confront the man who had lived in his home with his wife and stole from her while he was in prison. The backseat passenger gets the jump on the trio, trading bullets with the two in the car before the Aryan Brotherhood associate jumps inside and shoots him at point-blank range, stashing the gun in a dumpster afterward.

Those are the two conflicting versions – the first being leveled by defense attorneys for Richard Kuykendall, 42, and the second by federal prosecutors charging him with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Defense attorneys also say in newly filed court documents that authorities violated Kuykendall’s “due process” after Albuquerque police destroyed the car in which the shootout occurred, something federal prosecutors do not refute but say they played no part in.

Albuquerque Police Department spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said, “We took photographs and collected evidence, per the warrant, and released the car at the conclusion.”

“APD’s investigation is ongoing and will be turned over to the District Attorney’s Office when it is complete,” he said.

Gallegos did not respond to questions about what “released the car” meant or where it is now.

The May 16 triple homicide of the three men in the car – Michael Sanchez, 33, Brandon Torres, 44, and James Fisher, 41 – is still being investigated. Authorities have said all three were members of the Aryan Brotherhood and Kuykendall, who has not been charged in the men’s deaths, is affiliated with the gang.

A SWAT team arrested Kuykendall at a foothills home two days after the bullet-riddled car with the three men’s bodies inside was dropped off outside Kaseman Hospital in Northeast Albuquerque.

On Feb. 1, Kuykendall’s attorney filed a motion to dismiss the indictment against him, calling the claim that he shot the backseat passenger, Sanchez, “a fantasy” and that Kuykendall only took the gun from Sanchez for his own safety. The attorney also alleges that APD “destroyed” the car involved in the incident, violating his “right of due process” by not giving them an opportunity to evaluate the evidence.

Prosecutors allege Kuykendall tried to set up Sanchez in the first place.

Their response states Kuykendall got out of prison on May 12 and was left “semi-homeless” because Sanchez, known as “Spider Mike,” refused to leave his home, where he had been living with Kuykendall’s wife and stealing from her.

“(Kuykendall) wanted Spider Mike out of his wife’s life, and he was willing to use violence to get that,” a prosecutor wrote. “As it turned out, the violence he got was not exactly what he intended.”

According to court records, Torres and Fisher warned that Sanchez was “a dangerous fellow” and the plan “could escalate to deadly violence.” Authorities found duct tape, a saw, hammer and a blanket in the trunk of the car.

Prosecutors allege that, once in jail, Kuykendall told others he shot Sanchez at point-blank range and took the drugs from his pockets for himself. Court records state federal authorities played no part in APD’s handling of the car, which was in police custody.

“The federal government was not alerted in advance – (and) did not consent to APD disposing of the vehicle, and does not know where it is now (if anywhere),” a prosecutor wrote.

Prosecutors said the defense’s motion does not negate the charge Kuykendall faces, as he admitted to authorities he possessed the gun before hiding it in the dumpster. Court records state authorities cannot determine whether Sanchez, who was shot several times, “would have died anyway” from the shootout with Torres or whether he died from Kuykendall’s shot.