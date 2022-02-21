To’hajiilee one step closer to waterline

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

For Sherrilyn Apache, navigating water issues in To’hajiilee means relying on a sometimes-working well and hoping for a long-term fix.

The community services coordinator for the Navajo chapter west of Albuquerque oversaw a recent emergency water distribution delivered in bottles and gallons by the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs.

Water pressure has dropped dramatically during the latest series of pump repairs. The community’s homes, clinic and school often receive little to no water.

“It sometimes feels like we’re just gambling with our water source at this point,” Apache said.

Now, the Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority has accepted $7.7 million from the New Mexico Finance Authority to build a waterline connecting To’hajiilee to the city water system.

The revised agreement removes one of the last financial roadblocks to a reliable water supply.

Last summer the project hit a snag when the state announced a Water Trust Fund allocation of a $4.96 million grant and $3 million loan.

Water authority officials said repaying the hefty loan would have been problematic for the small Navajo community.

The new agreement boosts the grant to about $6.94 million, with a $770,000 loan.

Mark Sanchez, the water authority’s executive director, said the utility will award a construction contract once Souder, Miller and Associates completes the engineering design.

“The Indian Health Service has reached out to us about the possibility of sending water to To’hajiilee in the period between when the construction begins and water is delivered,” Sanchez said. “We might have a weekly or biweekly delivery to them with some kind of a water tank that they could access during this period.”

A corrosive water supply has put five of the community’s six wells out of commission.

Albuquerque delivered emergency water more than a dozen times in recent years when the sole functioning well failed or produced rust-colored water. The chapter estimates it will take 18 months to two years to build and connect a 7.7-mile pipeline from existing storage tanks on Albuquerque’s West Side to To’hajiilee.

“Nothing is going to happen overnight,” Apache said.

“It’s been an up and down roller coaster waiting for this waterline.”

In the meantime, the Indian Health Service and the Navajo Nation used pandemic relief funds to install a safe watering point at the chapter and distribute chlorine tablets and water jugs.

About $4 million from the Navajo Nation government and about $3.5 million from New Mexico’s tribal infrastructure fund are helping improve the community’s internal water system so it’s ready for the waterline.

Souder, Miller & Associates is replacing asbestos concrete water lines with plastic and repairing a booster pump.

Bernalillo County Commissioner Debbie O’Malley in late 2020 pushed for negotiations on the final land easement for the project within her district.

“The community there has been waiting for clean water for many years,” O’Malley said. “I’m really pleased to hear that things are moving forward.”

Theresa Davis is a Report for America corps member covering water and the environment for the Albuquerque Journal.