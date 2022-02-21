Authorities: Texas man killed in Oklahoma Panhandle shooting

BOISE CITY, Okla. — A Texas man was killed in a shooting in the Oklahoma Panhandle, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

Eric Ortega, 34, of Perryton, Texas, was fatally shot Saturday at a home in Boise City, according to a statement from the OSBI.

The agency said a Boise City man apparently forced his way into the home where he was confronted by Ortega, then shot Ortega.

The Boise City man was arrested and jailed on murder, weapons and burglary complaints.

Court records do not show that formal charges have been filed in the case.

Boise City is in the far western Oklahoma Panhandle, about 295 miles (475 kilometers) northwest of Oklahoma City.