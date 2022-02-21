Police seek man who kidnapped 3 in overnight crime spree

Albuquerque police are searching for a man who kidnapped three people, shot at bystanders and forced himself into homes during an overnight crime spree.

The man, described by witnessed as Hispanic, 5-feet-8 and about 200 pounds, was last seen in a silver Toyota Prius driving the wrong way in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 when the car exited on a dirt road near Coors NW. The Prius, the engine still running and the gas tank nearly empty, was found today at a gate at the city’s fleet management facility at 5501 Pino NE.

Albuquerque Police Department spokesman Gilbert Gallegos outlined the following actions, apparently committed by a single suspect:

At 11:20 p.m. Sunday, Albuquerque police were told a man stole a work truck from a business before crashing it near Gibson and Interstate 25 SE. The driver fired a gunshot at a bystander before fleeing on foot.

Shortly after midnight, police were told a woman was abducted and her vehicle taken from her residence at Elm and Thaxton SE. Police found signs of a struggle and an empty gun holster in the residence.

At 1:30 a.m., police responded to a report of a home invasion in the 7500 block of Willow NE. Officers found a family sheltering upstairs who told police the intruder had fled in the family’s white Honda. Nearby, police found the woman abducted from the residence on Elm SE. She said she had ridden with the suspect for two hours until her car ran out of gas. Gallegos said the offender had stuck the woman in the stomach.

At about 2:25 a.m., women flagged down Bernalillo County sheriff’s deputies and said a gunman abducted them from a gas station at Carlisle and Gibson SE. The gunman told them to get out of the car on Rio Bravo SW.

At 3:30 a.m., APD officer responded to a residential burglary in the 1000 block of Chama NE. The intruder injured the homeowner and barricaded himself in the garage before fleeing in the homeowner’s silver Toyota Prius.

Police pursued the suspect driving the Prius westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-40. The driver eluded police by driving north on Fortuna.

“It was quite the crime spree,” Gallegos said. He said that except for the first vehicle stolen, the offender had driven the vehicles until they were out of gas or almost out of gas.

He said persons when any information regarding the overnight incidents should call 242-COPS.