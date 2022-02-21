 Small jet goes off runway in Aspen, closing airport - Albuquerque Journal

Small jet goes off runway in Aspen, closing airport

By Associated Press

ASPEN, Colo. — A departing small jet went off the end of the runway at Aspen’s airport on Monday, leading to the closure of the Colorado ski resort community’s airport on a busy travel day.

No one was injured and it was not clear what caused the accident, which came at the end of the long Presidents Day holiday weekend, Aspen Pitkin County Airport director Dan Bartholomew said, The Aspen Times reported.

According to the website FlightAware, the plane, which appears to be a Hawker 800 business jet, was bound for Austin, Texas at the time.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Prosecutor: Fentanyl likely killed 5 in Colorado apartment
ABQnews Seeker
Preliminary evidence suggests that five people ... Preliminary evidence suggests that five people found dead in an apartment in suburban Denver overdosed on fentanyl while taking what they believed to be ...
2
Arizona Senate waives school spending cap, averts crisis
Around the Region
The Arizona Senate on Monday joined ... The Arizona Senate on Monday joined the House in voting to waive a constitutional cap on K-12 school spending that threatened to shut down ...
3
Small jet goes off runway in Aspen, closing airport
Around the Region
A departing small jet went off ... A departing small jet went off the end of the runway at Aspen's airport on Monday, leading to the closure of the Colorado ski ...
4
Tribe grapples with missing women crisis on California coast
ABQnews Seeker
The young mother had behaved erratically ... The young mother had behaved erratically for months, hitchhiking and wandering naked through two Native American reservations and a small town clustered along Northern ...
5
Like in Arizona, botched baptisms roiled Michigan church
Around the Region
One word caught the ear of ... One word caught the ear of a young priest a few years ago when his father shared a video of his 1990 baptism at ...
6
Authorities: Texas man killed in Oklahoma Panhandle shooting
Around the Region
A Texas man was killed in ... A Texas man was killed in a shooting in the Oklahoma Panhandle, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. Eric Ortega, 34, of ...
7
Project to assess needs of long-isolated Arizona community
Around the Region
A small, remote northern Arizona town ... A small, remote northern Arizona town where a polygamist group used to be dominant makes few headlines these days. But that doesn't mean it's ...
8
Former Arizona legislator David Bradley dies at 69
Around the Region
David Bradley, a Tucson Democrat who ... David Bradley, a Tucson Democrat who served 16 years in the Arizona Legislature with stints in both chambers and who was praised by former ...
9
Government donates leftover border wall materials to Texas
Around the Region
The federal government has donated at ... The federal government has donated at least $6 million worth of leftover border wall materials to Texas, which will use them for the state's ...