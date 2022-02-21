 Suspect indicted in 1989 killing of Kaitlyn Arquette - Albuquerque Journal

Suspect indicted in 1989 killing of Kaitlyn Arquette

By Elise Kaplan / Journal Staff Writer

Kaitlyn Arquette

The man who police say confessed to killing 18-year-old Kaitlyn Arquette in one of the city’s most high profile homicides has been indicted in her murder.

Paul Apodaca, 54, is being held in Lea County Correctional Facility on a probation violation.

He has also been charged in two other homicides from the late 1980s — the stabbing of 21-year-old Althea Oakeley in June 1988 and the shooting of 13-year-old Stella Gonzales in September 1988.

The cases had grown cold until Apodaca was picked up on a probation violation on the University of New Mexico campus over the summer. Police say he almost immediately began talking and confessed to the three homicides, three rapes and other attacks.

However, Apodaca’s defense attorney has said that his client was in need of medical attention and appeared to be intoxicated when he confessed.

In an emailed statement, attorney Nicholas Hart said the investigations had been incomplete and empty.

Paul Apodaca (Courtesy of New Mexico Corrections Department)

“So it is no surprise that another spurious indictment, followed by slanted and incorrect public statements, has been handed down,” Hart said. “We look forward to the opportunity to show the Court and a jury that Mr. Apodaca is not guilty of these allegations.”

In July of 1989, Arquette was driving home from a friend’s house when she was shot in the head on Lomas near Arno NE, just east of Downtown. She died the next day.

The case drew national attention as Arquette’s mother — author Lois Duncan who wrote the hit “I know what you did last summer” — worked tirelessly for answers until her death in 2016. She wrote the non-fiction book “Who killed my daughter?” which further drew attention to the case.

Two other young men were originally indicted in Arquette’s death but the then-District Attorney ended up dismissing the case, without prejudice, because the evidence was insufficient to prove the matter beyond a reasonable doubt.

A private investigator hired by Arquette’s family said she discovered Apodaca was seen near the scene of the crash in a gray Volkswagen Beetle, although he was not initially a suspect. In the years after the shooting Apodaca was convicted of raping a younger family member.

Prosecutors have asked for Apodaca to be held in jail pending trial. He has already been charged in the killings of Oakeley and Gonzales and is being held pending trial in those cases.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Prosecutor: Fentanyl likely killed 5 in Colorado apartment
ABQnews Seeker
Preliminary evidence suggests that five people ... Preliminary evidence suggests that five people found dead in an apartment in suburban Denver overdosed on fentanyl while taking what they believed to be ...
2
Suspect indicted in 1989 killing of Kaitlyn Arquette
ABQnews Seeker
The man who police say confessed ... The man who police say confessed to killing 18-year-old Kaitlyn Arquette in one of the city's most high profile homicides has been indicted in ...
3
Medina Spirit stripped of Kentucky Derby victory
ABQnews Seeker
Medina Spirit was stripped of the ... Medina Spirit was stripped of the victory in last year's Kentucky Derby and Mandaloun was declared the winner after a ruling by state racing ...
4
Police seek man who kidnapped 3 in overnight crime ...
ABQnews Seeker
  Albuquerque police are searching for ...   Albuquerque police are searching for a man who kidnapped three people, shot at bystanders and forced himself into homes during an overnight crime ...
5
Tribe grapples with missing women crisis on California coast
ABQnews Seeker
The young mother had behaved erratically ... The young mother had behaved erratically for months, hitchhiking and wandering naked through two Native American reservations and a small town clustered along Northern ...
6
Emptying the Notebook: Another frustrating February for Lobos?
ABQnews Seeker
Some extra notes, quotes, stats and ... Some extra notes, quotes, stats and analysis from Sunday's Lobos road loss at San Jose State.
7
Longtime ABQ car dealership opens location in Rio Rancho
ABQnews Seeker
M&F Auto Sales is the latest ... M&F Auto Sales is the latest addition to Rio Rancho auto dealerships.
8
Zoom backgrounds: Are they hilarious or unprofessional?
ABQnews Seeker
So my boss recently learned how ... So my boss recently learned how to use the green screen on Zoom.
9
Rep. Herrell defends cows; Sen. Luján back to work
ABQnews Seeker
Congresswoman criticizes plans to shoot, kill ... Congresswoman criticizes plans to shoot, kill feral cattle in Gila