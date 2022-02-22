 Editorial: Victims need APD to pick up and show up - Albuquerque Journal

Editorial: Victims need APD to pick up and show up

By Albuquerque Journal Editorial Board

Two Asian American women have been slain during apparent armed robberies that occurred roughly three weeks apart at massage businesses in Albuquerque. That’s two women killed simply for being hardworking members of our community. It’s unacceptable. Period.

The Albuquerque Police Department finds itself once again in the spotlight amid concerns it’s perennially short-staffed and not doing enough to thwart major crime.

The massage spa crimes have stoked fears among those in the Asian community who have become increasingly disillusioned with police responses to low-level crimes that occur where they live and work – at least according to Kristelle Siarza, volunteer executive director of the Asian Business Collaborative.

Even before Sihui Fang, a 45-year-old massage spa owner, was killed by suspected armed robbers inside her Northeast Albuquerque business Jan. 24, there was growing concern about a spate of robberies targeting Asian massage businesses in Albuquerque and Santa Fe. Fang had gone so far as to strategize what to do if her shop was targeted, a friend told the Journal.

Siarza said the collaborative has had a significant number of robberies reported by Asian-owned businesses in recent months. She said some owners were discouraged after authorities told them some robberies – such as a stolen wallet or phone – were “too small a crime” to pursue, and some owners were reluctant to report a crime due to immigration status.

After a second woman was shot and killed inside a massage business (Canna Spa Massage on Coors) Feb. 15, Chief Harold Medina took to Facebook: “We want to make sure the Asian community knows that it is safe to report crimes to the Albuquerque Police Department and that we don’t look into factors such as your immigration status or business licenses.”

That’s cold comfort to crime victims who turned to police and felt dismissed. While it should not be expected that a detective would respond to a stolen wallet, the string of negative comments on Medina’s post suggests many Albuquerqueans are frustrated. “I never get (through) to 242-COPS,” says one. “The wait is ridiculous; always wait over 40 minutes. I just hang up.” We also hear from readers who have stories of long response times or no-shows for nonviolent crimes such as car break-ins.

When people give up trying to report crime because response times are too long or officers indicate it’s fruitless, the crime data that drives evidence-based policing gets out of whack. By ignoring lower-level crimes, authorities might be missing out on trends that could result in patrols or tactical plans to thwart more serious ones.

Two men have been charged in Fang’s death, and Siarza acknowledged APD has been more responsive lately, but it shouldn’t take killings to get action. Medina can ask the community to report crime and make assurances their well-being is job one, but trust starts with officers showing up.

As with virtually all law enforcement departments, APD continues to try to hire more officers, and a recent city-union labor agreement includes incentives to keep more officers on the job and working in the communities they know best. That followed last summer’s decision to offer hiring bonuses to all laterals, cadets and police service aides. Sounds good, but this flurry of activity around hiring has yet to change the perception of police response. In addition to the new Community Safety Department, which is supposed to take some calls off APD’s plate, a class of 35 service aides started training last summer and a class of 20 is supposed to start in the spring. The PSAs are also supposed to free up sworn officers to handle higher-priority calls.

These programs are aimed at helping ensure our trained, sworn officers can answer serious calls for service, while other professionals handle lower-level calls. Public patience is worn thin. The concerns of Albuquerque’s Asian community are those of city residents as a whole: When residents call 242-COPS or 911, somebody must pick up and show up.

Help fight crime
To report a crime to APD, call 911 or 242-COPS. Translators are available. If you have any information about the homicide Feb. 15 at Canna Spa Massage, 475 Coors Boulevard NW, contact Crime Stoppers at (505)-843-STOP.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.


