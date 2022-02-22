 Rebates for electric vehicles are a waste of money - Albuquerque Journal

Rebates for electric vehicles are a waste of money

By Thomas E. (tom) Lewis / Albuquerque Resident

Democrats are scrambling to revise their “Build Back Better” legislation in a way that will allow them to get it through both the House and the Senate. The first thing they should do is scrap the generous rebates for the purchase of electric vehicles (EVs).

Spending billions on rebate incentives for the purchase of electric vehicles is a waste of money. Most people who will buy electric vehicles will still buy them without the incentives – they will do it because they want to reduce carbon emissions, because they recognize that electric vehicles cost much less to operate, and in some cases because they want to be able to accelerate from 0-60 in three seconds. As evidence I would point to the fact there continues to be a long wait list for people who want to buy Teslas, even though Teslas are no longer eligible for rebates.

Moreover, studies have shown the electrical grid lacks the capacity to deal with a too-rapid increase in the EV fleet.

The key to getting more people to opt for electric vehicles is for manufacturers to offer electric vehicles with the features consumers want at a price they are willing to pay. Ford Motor Company recognizes this and will be launching in a few months an electric version of their popular F150 pickup. Ford says the new F150 Lightning will offer many attractive features that the gasoline-powered version will not have, for about the same price as the gas-powered version. The only disadvantage that I am aware of in the electric version is that its driving range will not be as great.

It is expected that demand for the new Ford Lightning will exceed Ford’s capacity to manufacture it. If so, why should the taxpayers subsidize the purchase of these vehicles?

The proposed legislation would give substantially larger rebates for the purchase of EVs, which are manufactured by a work force that is subject to a collective bargaining agreement, thereby giving an economic advantage to the companies with union work forces. How is this policy consistent with the Democrats’ claimed desire to promote economic equity? Democrats would argue the workers in non-union plants are not treated so well as those in union shops, but the fact is workers in all facilities have the right to be represented by a union, and in cases where elections have been held in non-union factories like Volkswagen’s they have voted against union representation.

Joe Biden promised to unite the country, yet this provision would clearly be divisive. In addition, it is politically foolish, as it will make it more difficult for Democrats to win the support of voters in red states.

Also questionable is the proposal to spend billions to pay for charging facilities. While there may be locations in remote areas where the government should provide them, that task in general should be left to the private sector. Convenience store owners will want to install charging facilities to bring traffic into their stores. Rather than just give money away, the government could make loans available for this purpose at low rates and still save a lot.

The money saved by scrapping these programs could be used to finance other programs like broadening Medicare coverage to include dental, vision and hearing.

Scrap the rebates!


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Who are these guys? Pitino hopes for an answer
ABQnews Seeker
One week ago, the Lobos beat ... One week ago, the Lobos beat a nationally-ranked team. Sunday, they lost to a last place team. Tuesday, it's on the road at middle ...
2
NM virus cases trend downward
ABQnews Seeker
Hospitalizations also declined, with 322 COVID ... Hospitalizations also declined, with 322 COVID patients being treated
3
Gubernatorial hopefuls dodge voter suits
ABQnews Seeker
Block, Bedonie remain on the ballot Block, Bedonie remain on the ballot
4
School security guard pleads guilty in sexual assault
ABQnews Seeker
Defendant faces up to 10 years ... Defendant faces up to 10 years in prison, will have to register for life as a sex offender
5
Mesilla wellness clinic wins praise from actress Kate Bosworth
ABQnews Seeker
One of their most popular services ... One of their most popular services is IV Vitamin Infusions that can help maintain energy
6
Hump day free rides expanded
ABQnews Seeker
Service between Belen and Santa Fe ... Service between Belen and Santa Fe now open to those age 60 and above
7
Aggies win at Seattle, take major step in WAC ...
College
SEATTLE — The New Mexico State ... SEATTLE — The New Mexico State Aggies haven't won the Western Athletic Conference men ...
8
Rural housing: Few and far between
ABQnews Seeker
People on the testing ground for ... People on the testing ground for a new eviction program are anxious to see what's next
9
Energy industry offered plans to protect prairie chicken
From the newspaper
Collaborations play 'a vital role' in ... Collaborations play 'a vital role' in the conservation of species and habitats