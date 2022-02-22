Who are these guys? Pitino hopes for an answer

Richard Pitino will get his first glimpse of his Lobos playing the Utah State Aggies on Tuesday night in Logan, Utah.

He hopes it’s better than what he saw Sunday from his team in San Jose, California, in an embarrassing 71-55 loss to the San Jose State Spartans – that team’s first Mountain West win of the season after starting 0-14.

“We just have to have a maturity to us to where we can fight through and win games in a variety of ways,” Pitino told the Journal after Sunday’s loss, which featured a horrific shooting performance in the first half and an even worse defensive effort in the second half.

“Obviously the shots in the first half weren’t falling. We didn’t make a lot of jump shots, which we need to do. That’s kind of our team DNA right now. But I was concerned with (the SJSU game). I thought it would be a difficult game and it proved to be that.”

As the Lobos showed in the past week – UNM followed a win over nationally ranked and then league-leading Wyoming with two losses, including the 16-point shocker to last-place San Jose State – the Aggies have proven to be a team more than capable of beating anyone on a good night or losing to anyone on a bad one.

Utah State (15-13, 6-9 Mountain West) is on a four-game slide that followed a five-game league win streak that included beating San Diego State by 18 at home, Nevada by 29 in Reno and UNLV by 15 at home.

Of course, earlier in the season, they lost at Air Force and were down 17 in the Pit to a Pitino-less Lobos team before managing the three-point overtime victory, despite Lobo guard Jamal Mashburn Jr. scoring a season-high 29 points.

Pitino missed the first game with the Aggies on Jan. 8 when he came down with COVID-19 and had to quarantine away from the team and staff.

The up-and-down nature of the Lobos’ season has been seen all over the league, not only with the Lobos and Aggies. Colorado State followed its 15-point win over UNM in the Pit by getting blown out by UNLV. Three days before beating UNM, the Spartans were beaten by 30 on their home court against Nevada. SDSU had a stretch in January that included a 30-point win, a loss in which it scored only 37 on its home court, followed by a 25-point win, then the 18-point loss to Utah State followed by a 25-win over UNM.

Finding consistency from game to game is the task facing all coaches in a new COVID and transfer portal world.

“I think we have moments where we think maybe the process can be sped up because we get guys like (Jaelen) House and Mash, who have some dynamic moments,” said Pitino. “But it’s gonna have to be a collective, getting bigger, getting stronger, getting recruiting classes in and getting older in order to get the consistency that we need. So it’s not gonna happen overnight. It’s a long process and I believe in it. Unfortunately, we won some games where we took steps forward. (Sunday), we took a step back. We need to get back to work for Utah State now.”

DOUBLING UP: A win for UNM (11-16, 3-10 MWC) on Tuesday (or at any point before the season ends) would double last season’s win total of six.

The last time UNM doubled its previous season’s win total was in 1963 – four seasons before the Pit opened in the 1966-67 season.

In the 1962-63 season, first-year head coach Bob King took over a program that went 6-20 and led the Lobos in his first year to a 16-9 record.

POLL POSITION: With the Lobos’ upset of Wyoming last week in the Pit, the Cowboys’ breakthrough appearance into the AP Top 25 was short-lived.

There were no Mountain West teams in Monday’s latest AP Top 25, but four appeared in the “others receiving votes” portion of the poll:

• Wyoming (24 points) appeared on 11 of 61 voter ballots with a high vote of No. 19. The Cowboys sit three spots out of being ranked.

• Boise State (22), 13 ballots, high vote 22, four spots out.

• San Diego State (14), seven ballots, high vote 23, six spots out.

• Colorado State (10), four ballots, high vote 22, 11 spots out.

PLAYERS OF THE WEEK: Nevada point guard Grant Sherfield was named Monday the MWC Player of the Week after a pair of wins over San Jose State in which he averaged 23 points, nine assists and 4.5 rebounds.

Boise State forward Tyson Degenhart, for the eighth time, won the league’s Freshman of the Week award.

Tuesday

UNM at Utah State, 8 p.m., FS1, 770 AM/96.3 FM