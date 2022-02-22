 Who are these guys? Pitino hopes for an answer - Albuquerque Journal

Who are these guys? Pitino hopes for an answer

By Geoff Grammer / Journal Staff Writer

UNM guard Jamal Mashburn Jr., here going up for a shot under the basket during the Lobos’ Jan. 28 victory over San Jose State in the Pit, will seek on Tuesday to help his team move past their 71-55 loss to the Spartans on Sunday. He scored 29 points in UNM’s first game against Utah State, Tuesday’s opponent. (Mike Sandoval/For the Journal)

Richard Pitino will get his first glimpse of his Lobos playing the Utah State Aggies on Tuesday night in Logan, Utah.

He hopes it’s better than what he saw Sunday from his team in San Jose, California, in an embarrassing 71-55 loss to the San Jose State Spartans – that team’s first Mountain West win of the season after starting 0-14.

“We just have to have a maturity to us to where we can fight through and win games in a variety of ways,” Pitino told the Journal after Sunday’s loss, which featured a horrific shooting performance in the first half and an even worse defensive effort in the second half.

“Obviously the shots in the first half weren’t falling. We didn’t make a lot of jump shots, which we need to do. That’s kind of our team DNA right now. But I was concerned with (the SJSU game). I thought it would be a difficult game and it proved to be that.”

As the Lobos showed in the past week – UNM followed a win over nationally ranked and then league-leading Wyoming with two losses, including the 16-point shocker to last-place San Jose State – the Aggies have proven to be a team more than capable of beating anyone on a good night or losing to anyone on a bad one.

Utah State (15-13, 6-9 Mountain West) is on a four-game slide that followed a five-game league win streak that included beating San Diego State by 18 at home, Nevada by 29 in Reno and UNLV by 15 at home.

Of course, earlier in the season, they lost at Air Force and were down 17 in the Pit to a Pitino-less Lobos team before managing the three-point overtime victory, despite Lobo guard Jamal Mashburn Jr. scoring a season-high 29 points.

Pitino missed the first game with the Aggies on Jan. 8 when he came down with COVID-19 and had to quarantine away from the team and staff.

The up-and-down nature of the Lobos’ season has been seen all over the league, not only with the Lobos and Aggies. Colorado State followed its 15-point win over UNM in the Pit by getting blown out by UNLV. Three days before beating UNM, the Spartans were beaten by 30 on their home court against Nevada. SDSU had a stretch in January that included a 30-point win, a loss in which it scored only 37 on its home court, followed by a 25-point win, then the 18-point loss to Utah State followed by a 25-win over UNM.

Finding consistency from game to game is the task facing all coaches in a new COVID and transfer portal world.

“I think we have moments where we think maybe the process can be sped up because we get guys like (Jaelen) House and Mash, who have some dynamic moments,” said Pitino. “But it’s gonna have to be a collective, getting bigger, getting stronger, getting recruiting classes in and getting older in order to get the consistency that we need. So it’s not gonna happen overnight. It’s a long process and I believe in it. Unfortunately, we won some games where we took steps forward. (Sunday), we took a step back. We need to get back to work for Utah State now.”

DOUBLING UP: A win for UNM (11-16, 3-10 MWC) on Tuesday (or at any point before the season ends) would double last season’s win total of six.

The last time UNM doubled its previous season’s win total was in 1963 – four seasons before the Pit opened in the 1966-67 season.

In the 1962-63 season, first-year head coach Bob King took over a program that went 6-20 and led the Lobos in his first year to a 16-9 record.

POLL POSITION: With the Lobos’ upset of Wyoming last week in the Pit, the Cowboys’ breakthrough appearance into the AP Top 25 was short-lived.

There were no Mountain West teams in Monday’s latest AP Top 25, but four appeared in the “others receiving votes” portion of the poll:

• Wyoming (24 points) appeared on 11 of 61 voter ballots with a high vote of No. 19. The Cowboys sit three spots out of being ranked.

• Boise State (22), 13 ballots, high vote 22, four spots out.

• San Diego State (14), seven ballots, high vote 23, six spots out.

• Colorado State (10), four ballots, high vote 22, 11 spots out.

PLAYERS OF THE WEEK: Nevada point guard Grant Sherfield was named Monday the MWC Player of the Week after a pair of wins over San Jose State in which he averaged 23 points, nine assists and 4.5 rebounds.

Boise State forward Tyson Degenhart, for the eighth time, won the league’s Freshman of the Week award.

 

Tuesday
UNM at Utah State, 8 p.m., FS1, 770 AM/96.3 FM


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Who are these guys? Pitino hopes for an answer
College
After discouraging loss at San Jose, ... After discouraging loss at San Jose, Lobos face Utah State
2
Emptying the Notebook: Another frustrating February for Lobos?
ABQnews Seeker
Some extra notes, quotes, stats and ... Some extra notes, quotes, stats and analysis from Sunday's Lobos road loss at San Jose State.
3
Lobos stunned, San Jose State lands first Mountain West ...
ABQnews Seeker
Five days after beating a ranked ... Five days after beating a ranked team at home, the UNM Lobos played one of its worst games, losing to last place San Jose ...
4
Allen, Aggies beat Grand Canyon, keep pace with Seattle
College
Teddy Allen scored 30 points and ... Teddy Allen scored 30 points and pulled down 10 rebounds on Saturday, leading the New Mexico State Aggies to an 82-66 victory over Grand ...
5
(Now ex-)Lobo decides culinary school, not football, is what's ...
College
There are plenty of new faces, ... There are plenty of new faces, and there also is more size on the University of New Mexico's offensi ...
6
Lobo men convince some that they're better than the ...
College
The Lobos found their way to ... The Lobos found their way to San Jose, California, on Saturday, hitting the midway point of a grueli ...
7
Golf: Lobo men earn nine-stroke victory in Hawaii tourney
College
LIHUE, Hawai'i –– The New Mexico ... LIHUE, Hawai'i –– The New Mexico men's golf team won its second title of the year by taking the trophy at the John Burns ...
8
Lobo women romp in regular season home finale
ABQnews Seeker
This Senior Day went exactly according ... This Senior Day went exactly according to script. Jaedyn De La Cerda and her four senior teammates led the University of New Mexico women's ...
9
Lobo baseball loses twice, one of them 21-1, to ...
Baseball
This undoubtedly was not the surprise ... This undoubtedly was not the surprise in Surprise Lobo baseball fans hoped for. No. 11 Oregon State scored 11 eighth-inning runs and blasted New ...