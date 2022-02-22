Batter up! Bears, Matadors to open season

La Cueva’s Akili Carris and his Bears teammates open the 2022 prep baseball season on Tuesday against Sandia in a showdown of Metro area powerhouses.

The 2022 prep baseball season is beginning in Albuquerque on Tuesday afternoon, and is doing so with a whopper of an opener.

Sandia and defending Class 5A state champion La Cueva, district rivals who agreed to meet in an unusual nondistrict matchup to start the year, square off at Sandia at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

A majority of the metro’s schools will be opening over the course of the next seven days, but the Matadors and Bears, two of New Mexico’s best teams, will lead the parade.

La Cueva is rightfully considered 5A’s preseason favorite, as the Bears return their entire infield, led by senior shortstop and UNM signee Akili Carris, and 17 of their 18 pitching victories. That includes senior Greyson Long (8-1) and Tyler Manyo (6-1).

“The experience factor is a very big strength for us,” La Cueva coach Gerard Pineda said.

Among’s Sandia four returning starters are two players who signed with the Lobos, corner infielder/pitcher Adrien Martin and shortstop Jordan Martinez. Senior outfielder Juan Portillo was a first-team all-state selection last season, and junior righty Nico Barela has already committed to play at New Mexico State.

“We’re as good as anybody we play,” Matadors coach Chris Eaton said. “For us, it comes down to depth. Pitching and defense, we’re just as good as anyone.”

From the metro area, Rio Rancho and Cleveland are expected to be strong contenders in 5A, and there is strong buzz surrounding Rio Grande’s veteran and talented squad.

“Rio Grande might be the best team he (Ravens coach Orlando Griego) has had in a long time,” Eaton said.

Rio Grande brings back all but one starter from a team that went 15-4 last season.

“It’s a very confident group,” Griego said. “We are very balanced. We have guys that can hit up and down the lineup, and we have a lot of (pitchers) than can throw in the mid-80s and can throw strikes.”

Pitching depth (four righties, four southpaws) are the Ravens’ biggest strength, Griego said.

Top returnees for the Ravens include junior outfielder/pitcher Leon Cereceres, senior outfielder/pitcher Eduardo Cardeñas and senior shortstop Jose Galindo.

Rio Rancho will have a veteran group, with eight seniors and half a dozen starters returning.

Devon Alvarado (7-1), a lefty, was the Rams’ ace last year, which was an undefeated (20-0) 2021 regular season.

Rio Rancho has a handful of college signees on its roster, including Alvarado, center fielder Dominick Priddy and middle infielder Ryan Casados.

Cleveland plans another healthy pursuit of a 5A title.

Big senior lefty Jace Dominic, who is 6-5, and junior righty Austin Barela, last year’s ace, give Cleveland a terrific presence at the front of the rotation.

Other players to watch for the Storm include senior shortstop D.J. Sandoval and senior catcher Braylen Elzy.

Pitching depth and team speed both are Storm assets, coach Shane Shallenberger said.

In District 1-5A, Volcano Vista hopes to give Cleveland and Rio Rancho a chase, and the Hawks have a couple of solid left-handed pitchers in junior Regan Hall and senior Jaymin Fitak. Fitak has a cousin, Kai, who plays for Rio Rancho.

A young Volcano Vista group missed the playoffs last year.

“I’m excited for this year,” coach Todd Flores said. “Pitching-wise, we’ve got a lot of arms, and I think our bats are going to be a lot better this year.”

Cibola has a new coach in Robert Puentes, and the Cougars have University of Illinois signee, right-handed pitcher Tommy White. Atrisco Heritage only lost one senior from a 1-17 team a year ago and the Jaguars remain relatively young.

In 2-5A, Eldorado alum Mike Robertson has returned to coach the Eagles, who have 13 seniors. West Mesa coach Marc Hilton has a pair of future college players in shortstop/pitcher Mateo Armijo and pitcher/first baseman Elijah Juanico.

From 5-5A, Albuquerque High has six starters back and coach Robert Padilla believes the Bulldogs are in for a good season. Junior outfielder Jabulani Cooper gives AHS an excellent leadoff batter, and outfielder Felipe Mendoza and shortstop/pitcher Gilbert Marquez also will be expected to contribute heavily.

Manzano hopes to reverse course after winning just one game last year, and with seven seniors, more experience should put the Monarchs in position to win a bit more. Shortstop/pitcher Jared Melfi is a key returner for the Monarchs.

Los Lunas was a .500 team last year, but the Tigers could surge more into contention this spring, led by senior shortstop/pitcher Carlos Cieremans, senior Paul Cieremans (Los Lunas’ fantastic quarterback) and junior pitcher/third baseman Ryan Castillo,

CLASS 4A: Defending state champion Albuquerque Academy is expected to mount a strong and serious title defense with a majority of its starting lineup back, led by senior outfielder Ethan Krebs, senior second baseman Dominic Baca, outfielder Devan Johnson and senior right-handed pitcher Alex Gaeto (who has signed with Samford). Another pitcher, Henry Mitchell, won’t be able to throw after recent Tommy John surgery, but coach Chris Alexander hopes he can do some hitting.

The Chargers beat St. Pius 8-7 in a thrilling 4A state final last June.

“I think we’ll make a good run at it this year,” Alexander said.

St. Pius has similar thoughts. The Sartans, who open Saturday against La Cueva, lost just three seniors. Top returnees include senior pitcher/utility Jordan Rodriguez and big senior third baseman Nolan Esterly.

In the Sartans’ district, 5-4A, Valencia has a new coach in Carlos Ramirez, Highland is going to field a varsity team after not having one last year, and Belen coach Tom Wisneski has all his starters back. The Eagles, facing an exceptionally difficult schedule, seem poised to improve on a six-win season led by 2021 all-state performers – outfielder Charles Wisneski and junior right-handed pitcher Kenny Trujillo, plus junior pitcher Tyler Martinez.

From the Chargers’ district, 6-4A, Bernalillo’s new coach is Mike Puentes and he inherits a relatively inexperienced team. Del Norte only has three seniors, including four-year player Cruz Garcia. Fernando Salinas, Hope Christian’s head football coach, is also coaching the young Huskies this spring, and sophomore shortstop Alex Bradbury, son of UNM women’s basketball coach Mike Bradbury, is perhaps Hope’s top player.

Valley could be the top threat to Academy in 6-4A. One of coach Chad Kuhn’s best players is a left-handed pitcher, junior Alex Gilliam, who has already has committed to UNM.

“Exceptional velocity and moxie on the mound,” Kuhn said. Gilliam is expected to start in Valley’s opener Wednesday against La Cueva.

Senior Jaycob Kelly, the Vikings’ leadoff hitter, is a three-year veteran.

CLASS 3A: Sandia Prep is starting under fire, with matchups against Academy, Los Alamos (expected be one of 4A’s best teams) and St. Pius to open the 2022 schedule.

The Sundevils beat Robertson 2-1 in last year’s state final and lost only four players from that blue trophy-winning squad.

The team ace is senior Scotty Charles, with other players to watch including middle infielder Santiago Cooper, shortstop Lucas Lemons and third baseman Cameron Motola.

East Mountain was a state semifinalist last season in 3A and brings back much experience.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Akili Carris, sr., SS, La Cueva: Great glove, clutch stick — he continually produced huge RBI at-bats in a championship run last June — and has signed with the Lobos.

Jordan Martinez, sr., SS, Sandia: One of two UNM signees on this year’s Matador roster, and a reliable glove at short.

Adrien Martin, sr., CIF/P, Sandia: Right-handed pitcher, left-handed hitter, the other Matador who is a future Lobo.

Tommy White, sr., RHP, Cibola: The 6-foot-4 White, once he’s done with the Cougars, is off to the Big Ten and the University of Illinois.

Alex Gilliam, jr., LHP, Valley: This is a big southpaw (6-1, 200) with a live arm, and he’s already committed to becoming a Lobo after high school.

Devon Alvarado, sr., LHP, Rio Rancho: There are a handful of lefties to keep an eye on this spring. Alvarado is headed to Amarillo JC.

Matthew Dinae, sr., LHP, La Cueva: The Bears also have a second UNM signee. Dinae is a reliable member of a deep pitching staff.

Alex Gaeto, sr., RHP/1B, Albuquerque Academy: Perhaps the most unheralded of the Division I signees in the Class of 2022, Gaeto is going to Samford in Alabama.

Jace Dominic, sr., LHP, Cleveland: Yet another impressive lefty, the 6-5 Dominic, like Rio Rancho’s Alvarado, has signed with Amarillo JC.

Dominick Priddy, sr., OF/C, Rio Rancho: Here’s how versatile Priddy is for the Rams: He can play center field or catcher dependably. Also signed at Amarillo JC.