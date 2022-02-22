NM virus cases trend downward

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

COVID-19 cases continued a downward trend Monday, with the New Mexico Department of Health reporting 1,563 new infections from over the weekend.

That brought the state’s seven-day average to 748 new cases per day, down from an average of 1,322 on Feb. 14.

Hospitalizations also declined. There were 322 people with COVID in New Mexico hospitals Monday, down from 402 Friday.

New Mexico has seen a rapid fall in new COVID cases since experiencing a similar rise last month, when a surge of the highly contagious omicron variant peaked and the state reported more than 5,000 new cases per day at times.

Citing the decline in cases, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Friday ended a statewide mask mandate for most indoor public places.

The state reported 20 additional COVID-related deaths on Monday, bringing the toll to 6,794. That included 15 recent deaths and five deaths that happened more than 30 days ago.

Seven Bernalillo County residents died, ranging in age from the 30s to 80s.