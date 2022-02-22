Gubernatorial hopefuls dodge voter suits

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

SANTA FE – Two New Mexico gubernatorial candidates have survived legal attempts aimed at bumping them off the June primary ballot.

Republican Jay Block and Libertarian Karen Bedonie will both remain on the ballot after technical issues with the lawsuits filed against them caused the court challenges to be dismissed or not acted upon in advance of a Monday deadline.

In addition, a similar petition challenge filed against Louie Sanchez, a Republican running for the Albuquerque-based 1st Congressional District seat, was also dismissed Monday by a state judge on technical grounds.

Court challenges targeted at candidates’ required petition signatures are nothing new in New Mexico.

Per state law, candidates for statewide office and Congress are required to file a certain number of valid voter signatures in order to qualify for the primary ballot.

For Republican candidates running for governor this year, for instance, the requirement is at least 1,503 valid voter signatures.

While Block turned in 1,660 voter signatures with other filing documents this month, a lawsuit filed by Santa Fe County resident Justin Marmion claimed at least 213 of those signatures were invalid – either because voters were not registered Republicans or signed the petition more than once.

However, District Judge Glenn Ellington said Monday he could not act on the lawsuit since it had not been properly delivered to the offices of Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver and Attorney General Hector Balderas, per state law.

The petition challenge against Bedonie was dismissed for a similar reason.

While the ruling can be appealed, it means a field of five Republicans and two Libertarians remains in place in New Mexico’s governors race.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who is seeking reelection to a second four-year term, is the lone Democrat running.

The five GOP candidates are: Block, a Sandoval County commissioner, state Rep. Rebecca Dow of Truth or Consequences, former television meteorologist Mark Ronchetti, financial adviser Greg Zanetti and anti-abortion advocate Ethel Maharg.

The two Libertarians who have qualified for the primary election are Bedonie and Tim Walsh.

All statewide offices are up for election this year – a list that includes governor, attorney general, secretary of state, land commissioner, state auditor and state treasurer.

New Mexico voters will also pick who should represent the state’s three congressional districts, which were redrawn by legislators during a December special session.

The current office-holders in all three congressional districts are running for election – Republican Yvette Herrell, and Democrats Melanie Stansbury and Teresa Leger Fernandez.