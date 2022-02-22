 School security guard pleads guilty in sexual assault - Albuquerque Journal

School security guard pleads guilty in sexual assault

By Journal Staff Report

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

SANTA FE – Former Las Vegas, New Mexico, security guard Abran Ulibarri pleaded guilty Monday to six sex-related crimes involving a 14-year-old.

The victim was a West Las Vegas Middle School student.

Ulibarri, 53, pleaded guilty to criminal sexual penetration of a minor, three counts of false imprisonment, criminal solicitation to commit tampering with evidence, and bribery of a witness, Attorney General Hector Balderas announced in a news release.

According to the release, the offenses occurred several times in 2019 during school hours on the campus when Ulibarri used his position of authority to sexually assault the student.

Ulibarri will be sentenced at a later date and faces up 10 years in prison as part of the plea, the news release said. He will also have to register for life as a sex offender.

“Unfortunately, this is not the first case my office has prosecuted where a school employee uses a position of authority and abuses a student,” Balderas said. “Each case further emphasizes the need for focused reform in the regulatory oversight of school personnel. I commend this young student for having the courage to confront the offender and to make sure this predator does not harm another student.”


