Hump day free rides expanded

Starting Wednesday, people as young as 60 can ride the New Mexico Rail Runner Express for free every hump day, the Rio Metro Regional Transit District announced.

The commuter train service that runs between Belen and Santa Fe has been offering free rides to people 62 years old and above Wednesdays since 2016.

“The continued success of this program led to the decision to broaden the opportunity by allowing more seniors to ride free on Wednesdays,” Rio Metro said in announcing that the age had been lowered.

Those interested in taking advantage of the perk must show a valid photo ID including birth date to the ticket agent. Ask the agent to print out a free bus transit slip if you need to connect to another system.

Go to riometro.org/seniorsridefree or call customer service at 866-795-7245 for more information.