Aggies win at Seattle, take major step in WAC chase

SEATTLE — The New Mexico State Aggies haven’t won the Western Athletic Conference men’s regular-season basketball title yet, but they took a giant step toward that goal on Monday night.

The Aggies (23-4, 13-2 WAC) got 19 points from Teddy Allen and a double-double (14 points, 14 rebounds) from Will McNair Jr. in earning a convincing 68-55 victory over Seattle — breaking a tie with the Redhawks for the conference lead.

Seattle (21-7, 12-3) got 24 points from guard Darrion Trammell.

New Mexico State swept the regular-season series with Seattle, having beaten the Redhawks 79-64 in Las Cruces on Feb. 5.

The Aggies led 31-28 at halftime, took a 10-point lead on a McNair free throw, then saw Seattle pull within a point, 41-40, with 13:51 left in the game.

NMSU led by only five, 60-55, with two minutes left but outscored the Redhawks 8-0 the rest of the way.

McNair, a 6-foot-10 sophomore from Philadelphia, came into Monday’s game averaging 6.4 points and 4.8 rebounds. He hadn’t scored in double figures since Jan. 8.

New Mexico State’s remaining regular-season schedule consists of games against Chicago State (6-21, 2-12 WAC) on the road and against Stephen F. Austin (18-8, 10-4) and Utah Valley (17-9, 8-6) in Las Cruces.

Seattle is left with games at Utah Valley and at home against Dixie State (13-14, 6-8) and Chicago State.

Sam Houston State (17-11, 12-3) and Stephen F. Austin are not yet out of the title picture.

New Mexico State’s two WAC losses came on the road at Sam Houston State (71-46 on Jan. 20) and at Utah Valley (72-68 on Feb. 12).

The WAC tournament is scheduled for March 8-12 at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

