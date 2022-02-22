 Las Cruces cancels results of bidding for pandemic aid funds - Albuquerque Journal

Las Cruces cancels results of bidding for pandemic aid funds

By Associated Press

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — City officials in Las Cruces have canceled results of a process that solicited bids from organizations seeking federal pandemic aid, after an audit found procurement code violations and inconsistent project eligibility practices.

The Las Cruces Sun News reports that a Feb. 17 email to bidders said the selection process had been canceled in the “best interest of the city.”

But the City Council still can act Tuesday to approve funding to nine recommended projects, the newspaper said.

Council members agreed in September to accept bids to determine how to distribute almost $10.4 million to help community and economic assistance projects respond to negative effects of the pandemic.

Nine of 21 bidders were recommended to receive $9.5 million in funding, but the council delayed approval in December amid complaints from some rejected organizations about transparency and consistency.

A city Internal Audit Office report in January found multiple procurement violations and little documentation from panel members.

Las Cruces Communications Director Mandy Guss told the Sun News the council can determine recipients.

City Housing and Neighborhood Services Manager Natalie Green said the city could invite qualified organizations to apply, launch a new “request for application” process or award funds to current federal funding recipients.


