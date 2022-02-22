Ex-Las Vegas school guard pleads guilty to student sex abuse

LAS VEGAS, N.M. — A former Las Vegas, New Mexico, school security guard has pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a female student.

The Las Vegas Optic reports 53-year-old Abran Ulibarri pleaded guilty Monday to criminal sexual penetration of a minor, three counts of false imprisonment, criminal solicitation to commit tampering with evidence and bribery of a witness.

Attorney General Hector Balderas announced the agreement, commending the 14-year-old victim for coming forward.

Las Vegas police initially investigated the allegations but then the state took over.

An investigation by the Attorney General’s Office found evidence that Ulibarri and the girl, a student at West Las Vegas Middle School, had a sexual relationship for months in 2019.

Investigators say Ulibarri texted with the victim using a code name and instructed her to delete texts from him. The victim said she started texting him back out of fear.

Ulibarri faces up to 10 years in prison along with being on the sex offender registry. A sentencing date has not been set.

An attorney for him declined to comment.