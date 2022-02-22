 APD ID's 4 homicide victims - Albuquerque Journal

APD ID’s 4 homicide victims

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Detectives have released the names of three men and a woman killed in separate incidents across Albuquerque.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said the deaths of Ethan Chamblee, 26, Lorie Lazier, 56, Andrew Tepfer, 27, and Jonathan Garza, 30, are being investigated as homicides. None of the cases have been solved.

The first incident happened on Jan. 16 when officers responded to a shooting following an alleged burglary and found Chamblee near Montgomery and Morningside. Chamblee was taken to the hospital where died of a gunshot wounds.

More recently, on Feb. 11, officers were called to an apartment, near Central and Tenth NW, and found Lazier dead inside. Police have not said how she died.

On Friday, police responding to reports of a man lying in the road near 57th Street and Iliff found Tepfer shot to death. It was the day before his birthday.

Then, on Saturday, officers responding to a shooting found Garza fatally shot near First and Central. Garza was pronounced dead at the scene.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
APD ID's 4 homicide victims
ABQnews Seeker
Detectives have released the names of ... Detectives have released the names of three men and a woman killed in separate incidents across Albuquerque. Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said ...
2
Longtime ABQ car dealership opens location in Rio Rancho
ABQnews Seeker
M&F Auto Sales is the latest ... M&F Auto Sales is the latest addition to Rio Rancho auto dealerships.
3
New Mexico fines operators for wastewater well violations
ABQnews Seeker
The New Mexico Oil Conservation Division ... The New Mexico Oil Conservation Division has fined two oil companies in the state's southeast corner for violations at five underground injection wells. Fines ...
4
Bystanders at Tempe store peppersprayed by shoplifter
ABQnews Seeker
Tempe police are searching for a ... Tempe police are searching for a suspected shoplifter who peppersprayed customers and staff inside a Michael's craft store. Authorities say the incident happened at ...
5
Las Cruces cancels results of bidding for pandemic aid ...
ABQnews Seeker
City officials in Las Cruces have ... City officials in Las Cruces have canceled results of a process that solicited bids from organizations seeking federal pandemic aid, after an audit found ...
6
House panel OKs revised ban on videotaping police
ABQnews Seeker
An Arizona House committee on Monday ... An Arizona House committee on Monday approved a proposed law that would make it illegal to make video recordings of police in many circumstances ...
7
Hong Kong orders mandatory COVID-19 tests for all residents
ABQnews Seeker
Hong Kong will test its entire ... Hong Kong will test its entire population of 7.5 million people for COVID-19 in March, the city's leader said Tuesday, as it grapples with ...
8
Who are these guys? Pitino hopes for an answer
ABQnews Seeker
One week ago, the Lobos beat ... One week ago, the Lobos beat a nationally-ranked team. Sunday, they lost to a last place team. Tuesday, it's on the road at middle ...
9
Mesilla wellness clinic wins praise from actress Kate Bosworth
ABQnews Seeker
One of their most popular services ... One of their most popular services is IV Vitamin Infusions that can help maintain energy