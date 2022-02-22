APD ID’s 4 homicide victims

Detectives have released the names of three men and a woman killed in separate incidents across Albuquerque.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said the deaths of Ethan Chamblee, 26, Lorie Lazier, 56, Andrew Tepfer, 27, and Jonathan Garza, 30, are being investigated as homicides. None of the cases have been solved.

The first incident happened on Jan. 16 when officers responded to a shooting following an alleged burglary and found Chamblee near Montgomery and Morningside. Chamblee was taken to the hospital where died of a gunshot wounds.

More recently, on Feb. 11, officers were called to an apartment, near Central and Tenth NW, and found Lazier dead inside. Police have not said how she died.

On Friday, police responding to reports of a man lying in the road near 57th Street and Iliff found Tepfer shot to death. It was the day before his birthday.

Then, on Saturday, officers responding to a shooting found Garza fatally shot near First and Central. Garza was pronounced dead at the scene.