New Mexico fines operators for wastewater well violations

The New Mexico Oil Conservation Division has fined two oil companies in the state’s southeast corner for violations at five underground injection wells.

Fines for facilities southeast of Malaga in Eddy County include a $2.24 million penalty to XTO Permian Operating for violations at four wells, and $7,200 to Mewbourne Oil Company for violations at one well.

In November, the OCD updated regional operation guidelines after an increase in small earthquakes.

The agency determined that the seismic activity was associated with injection wells used to dispose of oilfield wastewater and other production fluids.

Violations include failure to test equipment, measure well pressure and submit necessary documents.

An OCD news release said that the violations undermines the agency’s “ability to ensure that (saltwater disposal wells) are properly constructed and puts human health and the environment at risk of seismic events or other impacts.”

The companies can now discuss an informal resolution with the state, or the OCD will hold a hearing on the violations.

