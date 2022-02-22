City-owned course in Hobbs to host NM Open golf

The New Mexico Open, in its entirety, is back after it was canceled in 2020 and played in two rounds last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2022 New Mexico Open is scheduled to take place at Rockwind Community Links in Hobbs Sept. 14-16, the first of three years the event is set to be held at the city-owned golf course, the Sun Country PGA and Rockwind announced on Tuesday.

“We look forward to getting this event back to being a big show that will have golfers traveling from out of state to play in the event,” said Cory Armstrong, the Sun Country Golf House Executive Director. “The last couple of years we’ve had some challenges with conducting the event because of the nature of the pandemic. With the recent no-mask decision things are opening up more in the state. It creates more confidence that we can conduct these type of events with success.”

Last year’s NM Open was held at Ladera Golf Course, where former University of New Mexico golfer Sam Saunders, the 2018 champion, won the two-day event. Route 66 Resort & Casino and Ladera Golf Course revived the event after it had been lost when Sandia Golf Course and Sun Country canceled it earlier in the year.

This year, Intelligent Pigging Survey (IPS) oil and gas has stepped up to support the event, Armstrong said. IPS serves companies throughout southeast New Mexico and west Texas.

The New Mexico Open will also serve as a fundraiser to help support the Sun Country and its junior clinic, Armstrong said.

The event will be 54 holes of stroke play, all gross, with no net contests. Players compete from the same set of tees. Players shooting 85 or worse in the first round will be cut. The purse is to be determined.

Registration is available at suncountrypga.com/events/new-mexico-open/.

“Having the New Mexico Open come to Hobbs means a lot to this area,” Rockwind golf professional and general manager Ben Kirkes said in a press release. “Rockwind is a premier championship course that deserves recognition on this kind of stage. The City of Hobbs has put a lot of faith in Rockwind and seeing a tournament of this stature come to fruition is a testament to our mission in serving our community and putting Rockwind on a grand stage. Our Rockwind team is proud to host this major state tournament.”

Rockwind has garnered recognition in recent years, including: ranked No. 2 in 2020 by Golfweek in its Best Courses You Can Play in New Mexico list; rated by Golf Digest at No. 8 in the 2021-22 Best in New Mexico courses (public and private); named one of Golf Digest’s Best New Courses of 2015; cited as a Top Five New Golf Development in the world by Golf Inc. Magazine; and honored by Golf Advisor as One of the 24 New Courses That Shaped the 2010s.

The Senior New Mexico Open is scheduled for Sept. 7-8 at Black Mesa Golf Course in Espanola.