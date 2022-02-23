Mid-week storm could bring snow, chilly winds

A winter storm could send statewide temperatures plummeting during the middle portion of this week, with snow possible for western and northern New Mexico.

Albuquerque is expected to reach a high of 55 degrees on Wednesday.

Wind speeds could exceed 30 mph on Wednesday, with potential gusts of 50 mph.

The storm will continue to expand Wednesday night, said Daniel Porter, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Albuquerque.

“The heaviest snowfall accumulations will be felt in the Tusas Mountains with over a foot of snow in those higher elevations there,” Porter said. “Generally 6 to 12 inches in the areas from Dulce to Chama, and lighter amounts for the Sangre de Cristo mountains, but still notable amounts that will lead to some travel impacts there.”

Snow showers are possible in Albuquerque after 11 p.m. Wednesday.

A mix of cold temperatures and wind will lead to dangerously-low wind chills Thursday morning, said meteorologist Randall Hergert.

“For colder temperatures if there is no wind, your body naturally warms the air immediately around your body creating a nice little warm bubble and keeping your body relatively warm,” Hergert said. “But as soon as we get any wind, it blows that protective layer of air away from your body, and your body temperature will quickly fall.”

Thursday in Albuquerque is forecasted to have a high of 45 degrees and low of 21. With the wind chill, the morning temperature could feel like 14 degrees.

The cold will linger throughout Thursday, so any icy or snowpacked roads are unlikely to improve.

Temperatures will begin to warm up Friday, with a high of 53 degrees forecast for Albuquerque.

The weekend should be sunny, with a high of 52 degrees on Saturday and 57 on Sunday.

Theresa Davis is a Report for America corps member covering water and the environment for the Albuquerque Journal.