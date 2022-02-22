It’s wise to be prepared prior to going to the doctor’s office

Q: Doctor, I went to my doctor for abdominal pain. He told me so many things using medical terms that I came away more confused than ever.

A: This problem is not uncommon. Use of medical jargon by the physician does not help the cause. And if you are not clear on what is reason for your illness or for that matter your child’s ailment(s), then you have not gotten the best from your appointment.

Clear communication and hence understanding of why the problem is occurring; why a particular investigation is being carried out; what treatment is being suggested and why; what options are available for management; what expectations you need to have from the treatment; what is expected from you and importantly how and when you need to get back to the health care provider will go a long way in improving health outcomes.

It makes little sense of managing the child’s pain if you are not able to understand what is going on, what changes you need to make and when do you expect the problem to go away.

Medical schools are incorporating teaching better communication skills for their students. This is so that as the students become doctors, they are able to convey the important messages and treatment plans in a way that you understand it and carry it back home to show to a family member or another caretaker who was not able to come to the child’s appointment – and as it is during the pandemic, attendants were limited to one or even zero.

So what could you as a parent do to understand your child’s or for that matter your own problem better?

• Be on time for your consultation – remember that the doctor often has a full day, and limited time per patient; so if you are late, then your time may be reduced. Think about it like this – are you late to catch your bus or train or plane and if so what is the outcome?

• Give a detailed thought about your ailments and write them down. This is important. Think about how long you have had it; is there anything you recall that makes it better or worse; have you been treated for it before; is there another family member who has a similar problem; is there a time of the day it is worse; were you injured; what are the other associated symptoms or ailments you would like to discuss with your doctor etc. More details there are, the more likely your doctor will be able to reach a firm diagnosis and start treatment. Try to avoid spending time fumbling for historical dates and clarity of your ailments. Of course, the doctor will ask many questions that you may not have thought off, but giving the doctor a good platform is very useful.

• Write all your questions down – yes you can always call back and ask something you forgot, but why not try and get them all answered at the visit itself.

• Bring along all the medications you are taking. Yes, your information is recorded but sometimes all your providers may not be at the same network. This will allow your doctor to update your medication list.

Once the history and examination is complete, and if there are any test results to review, the doctor will come up with a diagnosis and other possibilities followed by a plan of action. This is critical.

Give the health care provider time to put his or her thoughts together and then present a plan to you.

Some provers will give you information on a paper (or electronically) to take back with you and would include the diagnosis and treatment plan. Others will not, but each one is expected to explain the condition and the outcomes in simple language avoiding using complex medical terms. This should also include expectations from the treatment plan.

The longtime running joke is that doctors handwriting is really poor – that’s often true, so ask them to draw it for you.

Ask for education material about your condition or for a well-researched website(s) which has authentic information. The more you know about your condition, the better will be the outcomes, provided you educate yourself from appropriate sources. This also gives an opportunity for you to ask questions to see if your understanding is correct or not.

Before you leave the office, clearly ask when you need to get back to the provider and how. Ensure that your contact information and pharmacy is updated, and how will the doctor or the office will be in touch with you.

Keeping in mind some tips as above, will often result in a useful clinic visit. After all it is your body complaining or your child’s that brought you to the health care provider in the first place, and you should go out of the office feeling a little better just by the fact that you are now empowered.

Pankaj Vohra is a Pediatric Gastroenterologist at UNM. Please send your questions to pvohra@salud.unm.edu.