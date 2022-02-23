In final two games, Lobo women look to keep heat on first-place UNLV

Down the Mountain West women’s basketball stretch they come.

With the regular season nearing its finish line, UNLV and the University of New Mexico have put some distance between themselves and the rest of the pack. Still, there’s plenty to be decided.

The Lobos (22-7, 13-3) begin their season-ending two-game road trip Wednesday at Fresno State (9-16, 5-9) in second place and likely to stay there. UNM is two games behind UNLV (22-4, 14-1) in the loss column and would need a series of favorable outcomes to track down the Rebels. More on that later.

But the Lobos have at least a two-game edge over everyone else and they will be the first team to finish regular-season play. With a bye during next week’s final night of conference play, UNM will have nine days between Friday’s game at San Jose State and the MWC tournament quarterfinals.

Coach Mike Bradbury and his players are not thinking about that break just yet.

“We’ve got a little momentum now and we need to try to build on it,” Bradbury said Tuesday. “No matter where we’re seeded, we want to be the best version of ourselves going into the tournament. It’s important for us to stay focused and play well these last two games.”

The Lobos got their offense clicking last week in home wins over Utah State and Boise State, averaging 91 points per game. They lead the Mountain West in scoring and rank 16th nationally at 77.1 points per contest overall.

UNM will likely need to remain at that pace against Fresno State, which has plenty of offensive firepower and is led by the talented Cavinder twins, Haley and Hanna. Like the Lobos, the Bulldogs look to push the pace and score quickly.

“Nobody’s really shut down the twins,” Bradbury said. “They’re going to get good shots and score their points. We just have to make them work for everything and do a good job on (Fresno State’s) other players. That’s the biggest thing.”

NOT OVER YET: UNLV, which is riding a 14-game winning streak and received votes in this week’s AP Top 25 poll, has a challenging final stretch to navigate. The Rebels visit Wyoming and Colorado State this week before finishing at home against Nevada.

If UNM wins its last two games, UNLV can secure a regular-season title with two victories. Should the Rebels lose twice, UNM and UNLV would be declared regular-season co-champs, and the No. 1 seed would be determined based on MWC tiebreaker rules. Because UNM and UNLV split head to head, results against the next highest team in the standings would come into play.

Four teams (Nevada, Air Force, Colorado State, Wyoming) are still vying for third place. The Lobos would have the edge if CSU finished third, having swept the Rams while UNLV plays them just once. The Rebels would have the edge if Nevada or Air Force finishes third.

STEPPING UP: Super senior Jaedyn De La Cerda has elevated her play and her statistics in recent weeks, making a strong push for all-conference honors. She was named MWC Player of the Week on Monday after averaging 20.5 points in UNM’s two wins, extending a longer-term trend.

In Mountain West play, De La Cerda leads the Lobos and ranks ninth in the conference in scoring (15.0 points per game). She is tied for fourth in 3-point baskets (35), ranks sixth in field goal percentage (45.5%) and is fifth in assists per game (4.5) and assist-to-turnover ration (2.1). Only conference statistics are considered in All-MWC voting.