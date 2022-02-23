Lobos Howard, Bramson win Mountain West softball honors

University of New Mexico senior softball player Andrea Howard is the Mountain West Conference’s player of the week after a big weekend in tournament play in Texas. And teammate Emma Bramson was named the league’s freshman of the week as well on Tuesday.

Howard, a La Cueva High product and 2021 Olympian with the Italian team, had a sensational five games at the tournament hosted by Lamar University in Beaumont: a .471 batting average, a .941 slugging percentage, a .500 on-base percentage, 16 total bases and eight RBIs. The Lobos won four of the five games and take a 6-3 record into their own tournament, the Lobo Classic. UNM opens play Thursday hosting UTEP.

Bramson, of Valencia, California, had six hits and four RBIs, while hitting .353 with a .368 on-base percentage.