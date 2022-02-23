 Lobos Howard, Bramson win Mountain West softball honors - Albuquerque Journal

Lobos Howard, Bramson win Mountain West softball honors

By ABQJournal News Staff

University of New Mexico senior softball player Andrea Howard is the Mountain West Conference’s player of the week after a big weekend in tournament play in Texas. And teammate Emma Bramson was named the league’s freshman of the week as well on Tuesday.

Howard, a La Cueva High product and 2021 Olympian with the Italian team, had a sensational five games at the tournament hosted by Lamar University in Beaumont: a .471 batting average, a .941 slugging percentage, a .500 on-base percentage, 16 total bases and eight RBIs. The Lobos won four of the five games and take a 6-3 record into their own tournament, the Lobo Classic. UNM opens play Thursday hosting UTEP.

Bramson, of Valencia, California, had six hits and four RBIs, while hitting .353 with a .368 on-base percentage.


