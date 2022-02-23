Sports Speak Up! On Lobo hoops, Michigan coach and healthy sunbathing

LAST YEAR’S Lobo men’s basketball was awful. This year’s season tickets’ cost was outrageous when you factor in a new head coach—new team. The season has been down and up, like a yo-yo. The Wyoming win —-a breath of fresh air! The San Jose loss — a slap in the face! Appropriately, Richard blamed himself and his staff. They seemed helpless to coach the same team that beat Wyoming. Sadly, House’s father had to sit and watch his son self-destruct. Not OK AD Nuñez — something wrong with this picture. Fix it before you raise 2022-23 season ticket prices.

— Bummed in Nob Hill

WHEN MICHIGAN basketball coach Juwan Howard slapped the Wisconsin assistant coach upside the head, he was just engaging in “legitimate political discourse.”

— Joe, ABQ

TO EACH HIS OWN, Don Schrader. I’ll turn 87 in May, am fully vaccinated, eat whatever and whenever I please, disdain sunbathing, seldom exercise, and review jazz albums on an almost daily basis. I’m not concerned about COVID, and haven’t even had a head cold in years. As for Novak Djokovic, what he does is his business, not mine.

— Jack Bowers, Albuquerque