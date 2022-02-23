 Sports Speak Up! On Lobo hoops, Michigan coach and healthy sunbathing - Albuquerque Journal

Sports Speak Up! On Lobo hoops, Michigan coach and healthy sunbathing

By ABQJournal News Staff

LAST YEAR’S Lobo men’s basketball was awful. This year’s season tickets’ cost was outrageous when you factor in a new head coach—new team. The season has been down and up, like a yo-yo. The Wyoming win —-a breath of fresh air! The San Jose loss — a slap in the face! Appropriately, Richard blamed himself and his staff. They seemed helpless to coach the same team that beat Wyoming. Sadly, House’s father had to sit and watch his son self-destruct. Not OK AD Nuñez — something wrong with this picture. Fix it before you raise 2022-23 season ticket prices.

— Bummed in Nob Hill

WHEN MICHIGAN basketball coach Juwan Howard slapped the Wisconsin assistant coach upside the head, he was just engaging in “legitimate political discourse.”

— Joe, ABQ

TO EACH HIS OWN, Don Schrader. I’ll turn 87 in May, am fully vaccinated, eat whatever and whenever I please, disdain sunbathing, seldom exercise, and review jazz albums on an almost daily basis. I’m not concerned about COVID, and haven’t even had a head cold in years. As for Novak Djokovic, what he does is his business, not mine.

— Jack Bowers, Albuquerque


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Sports Speak Up! On Lobo hoops, Michigan coach and ...
Featured Sports
LAST YEAR'S Lobo men's basketball was ... LAST YEAR'S Lobo men's basketball was awful. This year's season tickets' cost was outrageous when you factor in a new head coach—new team. The ...
2
Lobos Howard, Bramson win Mountain West softball honors
College
University of New Mexico senior softball ... University of New Mexico senior softball player Andrea Howard is the Mountain West Conference's player of the week after a big weekend in tournament ...
3
In final two games, Lobo women look to keep ...
College
Down the Mountain West women's basketball ... Down the Mountain West women's basketball stretch they come. With the regular season nearing its finish line, UNLV and the University of New Mexico ...
4
City-owned course in Hobbs to host NM Open golf
Featured Sports
The New Mexico Open, in its ... The New Mexico Open, in its entirety, is back after it was canceled in 2020 and played in two rounds last year due to ...
5
Who are these guys? Pitino hopes for an answer
ABQnews Seeker
One week ago, the Lobos beat ... One week ago, the Lobos beat a nationally-ranked team. Sunday, they lost to a last place team. Tuesday, it's on the road at middle ...
6
Aggies win at Seattle, take major step in WAC ...
College
SEATTLE — The New Mexico State ... SEATTLE — The New Mexico State Aggies haven't won the Western Athletic Conference men ...
7
Batter up! Bears, Matadors to open season
baseball
The 2022 prep baseball season is ... The 2022 prep baseball season is beginning in Albuquerque on Tuesday afternoon, and is doing so with ...
8
Emptying the Notebook: Another frustrating February for Lobos?
ABQnews Seeker
Some extra notes, quotes, stats and ... Some extra notes, quotes, stats and analysis from Sunday's Lobos road loss at San Jose State.
9
Prep wrestling: Farmington boys, Miyamura girls take home championships
ABQnews Seeker
RIO RANCHO - The end of ... RIO RANCHO - The end of Santiago Lopez's roller-coaster four-year wrestling career at Atrisco Heritage ended with the ultimate thrill. Lopez capped a perfect ...