A person was shot and injured Tuesday evening after gunfire erupted near Old Town.

Albuquerque police spokesman Daren DeAguero said officers responded sometime before 6 p.m. to a shooting on Rio Grande between Central and Mountain.

“One individual has been transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries,” he said. “The area is temporarily closed in order for the scene to be processed.”

DeAguero gave no other details.