Man suspected of robbing four ABQ banks

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

A photo of the suspect in four Albuquerque bank robberies. (FBI)

Federal authorities are looking for a robber who hit four banks around Albuquerque in just over a month.

FBI spokesman Frank Fisher said the agency is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the robber’s capture.

Fisher said the man struck on Tuesday around 9:45 a.m. at the Enterprise Bank & Trust at 7445 Pan American Freeway NE, just north of Ellison. He said the man gave a demand note to a teller and received an “undisclosed sum of money.”

Fisher said the man is also suspected of robbing the First Financial Credit Union, near Menaul and San Mateo, on Feb. 15 and Jan. 20, and the Bank of the West, near Montgomery and San Mateo, on Jan. 31.

The man is described as in his 40s, 5 feet 6 inches tall and 170 pounds. His hair is brown and “balding.”

Tips: Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to call the FBI at (505) 889-1300, or Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at (505) 843-STOP.

