Editorial: Omnibus lawmaking an ominous path for democracy in NM

If you wondered what, exactly, lawmakers were voting on at the end of the legislative session last week, you weren’t alone. Even folks close to the process were confused by the floor amendments, substitute bills and omnibus measures flying through the Roundhouse.

House and Senate leaders lumped weighty bills on voting reform, crime and tax legislation into omnibus packages in the last days of the 30-day session in a desperate attempt to get legislation across the finish line.

It’s not a new problem. Remember a decade ago when Republican Gov. Susana Martinez’s top budget official had to apologize to legislators after providing information on the wrong version of an omnibus tax package on the House floor during the final hours of the 2013 session? Even House Taxation and Revenue Committee members hadn’t seen the final version before it was voted on.

This year’s bundling of major proposals was in large part due to the ambitious agenda laid out by both the governor and lawmakers from both parties despite it being a short session whose main focus is the budget.

Lawmakers deserve credit for putting in long hours of negotiating and compromise in order to get some important legislation across the finish line.

But the 11th-hour kitchen-sink approach of ramming complex legislation through is once again causing heartburn. The Senate floor amendment of the successful tax package alone is 68 pages long. The voting package — a massive mix of sensible and nonsensical legislation — was amended time and again until it failed due to a last-minute filibuster. And while House Speaker Brian Egolf, D-Santa Fe, says most of the final components of the successful crime package approved by the House on the session’s last day were from bills vetted during committee hearings, the state’s 14 district attorneys are urging the governor to veto part of it because they believe the language does the opposite of legislators’ intent and narrows law enforcement’s access to GPS data for defendants on pretrial detention.

It’s questionable if the governor can legally line-item veto language with such nebulous budgetary ties. But the president of New Mexico District Attorneys Association says the data section was written without the input of prosecutors.

In the end, the omnibus crime bill deserves the governor’s signature because it contains several meaningful provisions such as creation of a new crime of operating a chop shop, increased penalties for metal theft, enhanced penalties for brandishing a firearm in the commission of a serious crime, elimination of the six-year statute of limitations for second-degree murder and a new fund for officer retention payments at five-year intervals. These are valuable measures that can help take a bite out of crime and shouldn’t be scuttled due to the one issue.

If prosecutors find courts are using the new law to hinder law enforcement from receiving certain GPS data, they should seek guidance from the Supreme Court or provide evidence to lawmakers in the next session.

But stepping back and looking at the bigger picture, even Sen. George Muñoz, D-Gallup and the chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, has issues with the current process. “This is not the way we should be doing tax policy in New Mexico,” he lamented during a Senate committee hearing the night before the session ended.

Using omnibus bills in this fashion shouldn’t be the norm going forward. While some packaged legislation can make sense, it should be the exception, not the rule, and the majority of bills should rise and fall on individual merits. Lumping disparate bills under broad labels such as “crime” or “taxes” or “voting” amounts to procedural extortion — lawmakers have to vote to pass all or none. Such lumping also makes transparency and accountability while there’s time to act impossible.

The New Mexico Foundation for Open Government plans to push for a rule change next year requiring bill rewrites and amendments be publicly posted before a vote. Knowing what lawmakers are going to vote on before they do is a common-sense key to democracy.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.