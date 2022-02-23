 $1.7M more approved for county HQ - Albuquerque Journal

$1.7M more approved for county HQ

By Jessica Dyer / Journal Staff Writer

Bernalillo County @ Alvarado Square (Roberto E. Rosales/Journal)

Bernalillo County’s headquarters is getting some additional work done — it just won’t involve a painter rappelling down the side of the building.

The County Commission on Tuesday approved spending at least $1.7 million to further upgrade Alvarado Square, the Downtown headquarters it opened last summer after years of renovations.

But the scope of changes no longer includes about $331,000 previously requested to paint a giant replica of the county seal on the building and to install color-changing lights to illuminate it. Commissioner Charlene Pyskoty had questioned the necessity of such an expenditures when the commission first discussed the proposal last month, saying residents know where the county offices are located without such a marker.

“We heard you guys loud and clear that even though this may be a good branding opportunity for the county and for our building, this just isn’t the right time to do it,” Elias Archuleta, deputy county manager for public works, told the commission about shelving the seal request.

Tuesday’s approval also did not include $2.6 million to replace the eight-story building’s windows, as some commissioners asked staff to prepare a separate, lower-cost proposal that included only some of the windows.

The funds the commission ultimately approved Tuesday will cover extra security cameras and panic buttons, expanding Alvarado Square’s on-site health clinic, and turning unfinished, seventh-floor shell space into work stations.

But even some of those items divided the commission.

Adriann Barboa, Debbie O’Malley and Steven Michael Quezada voted for all the improvements.

“I don’t think there is anything here that is extravagant. … It’s a public building, and we have to make sure it’s well-maintained,” O’Malley said.

But Pyskoty and Walt Benson voted against the new seventh-floor work space, and Pyskoty also opposed the clinic expansion, saying there was no urgency given current usage levels. She also noted that the Alvarado Square project — which cost $68 million — had already been millions of dollars over the original budget.

“All of the feedback that I’ve gotten (about the extra work on this building), all of the emails and high-fives in person have been because I’ve listened to the voice of my community who feel that enough is enough,” she said.


