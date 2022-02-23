NMAA: No masks or vaccines required for state basketball at the Pit

Fans coming to Albuquerque for high school basketball state tournament semifinals and finals next month at the Pit won’t have to wear masks or provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or testing to see the games.

The New Mexico Activities Association announced that Tuesday in a statement outlining its broader operations game plan for the state tournament, which begins March 4-5 with first-round games, then continues the next week with quarterfinals, semis and championship games.

The Pit is hosting 10 state semifinal games on March 10-11, and all 10 championship games on March 11-12. The Rio Rancho Events Center and Bernalillo High School are hosting the other 10 state semifinal games on March 11 only.

The NMAA said face coverings still may be worn as a fan’s option, and that concession stands will be open at the three above-mentioned sites.

The no-mask, no-vaccine policy is a departure, at least as far as the Pit is concerned, from entrance requirements for University of New Mexico men’s and women’s basketball games. While no masks are required at Saturday’s Air Force-Lobo men’s game at the Pit, as an example, UNM still requires either proof of vaccination, a negative COVID test, or being under age 12 for admission.

And that’s after Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced last Thursday the suspension of the state’s indoor mask mandate for most public settings.

Meanwhile the host-school sites for first-round games and quarterfinals, or their districts, reserve the right to implement more restrictive policies, said NMAA associate director Dusty Young.

“It will be the responsibility of the administration to communicate this information to schools/spectators if the policies deviate from that set by our office,” Young wrote in an email.

Tournament passes for $95 are being sold through noon March 7 by the NMAA at 505-923-3110. UNM is selling its single-day tickets (ranging from $5-$15) at 505-925-LOBO or at golobos.com. Single-day tickets for Bernalillio and the Rio Rancho Events Center (ranging from $5-$10) will go on sale at a future date on the GoFan website.

State brackets for Classes 1A-5A are to be announced Sunday.