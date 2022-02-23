 NMAA: No masks or vaccines required for state basketball at the Pit - Albuquerque Journal

NMAA: No masks or vaccines required for state basketball at the Pit

By Journal Staff Report

Fans coming to Albuquerque for high school basketball state tournament semifinals and finals next month at the Pit won’t have to wear masks or provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or testing to see the games.

The New Mexico Activities Association announced that Tuesday in a statement outlining its broader operations game plan for the state tournament, which begins March 4-5 with first-round games, then continues the next week with quarterfinals, semis and championship games.

The Pit is hosting 10 state semifinal games on March 10-11, and all 10 championship games on March 11-12. The Rio Rancho Events Center and Bernalillo High School are hosting the other 10 state semifinal games on March 11 only.

The NMAA said face coverings still may be worn as a fan’s option, and that concession stands will be open at the three above-mentioned sites.

The no-mask, no-vaccine policy is a departure, at least as far as the Pit is concerned, from entrance requirements for University of New Mexico men’s and women’s basketball games. While no masks are required at Saturday’s Air Force-Lobo men’s game at the Pit, as an example, UNM still requires either proof of vaccination, a negative COVID test, or being under age 12 for admission.

And that’s after Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced last Thursday the suspension of the state’s indoor mask mandate for most public settings.

Meanwhile the host-school sites for first-round games and quarterfinals, or their districts, reserve the right to implement more restrictive policies, said NMAA associate director Dusty Young.

“It will be the responsibility of the administration to communicate this information to schools/spectators if the policies deviate from that set by our office,” Young wrote in an email.

Tournament passes for $95 are being sold through noon March 7 by the NMAA at 505-923-3110. UNM is selling its single-day tickets (ranging from $5-$15) at 505-925-LOBO or at golobos.com. Single-day tickets for Bernalillio and the Rio Rancho Events Center (ranging from $5-$10) will go on sale at a future date on the GoFan website.

State brackets for Classes 1A-5A are to be announced Sunday.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
NMAA: No masks or vaccines required for state basketball ...
Boys' Basketball
Fans coming to Albuquerque for high ... Fans coming to Albuquerque for high school basketball state tournament semifinals and finals next mo ...
2
High school basketball: Academy boys secure district title
Boys' Basketball
There won't be a playoff in ... There won't be a playoff in District 6-4A boys basketball, nor will there be one in District 5-3A. As the prep basketball regular season ...
3
Preps are cautiously delighted at news of no more ...
Boys' Basketball
Chuck the masks, boys and girls. ... Chuck the masks, boys and girls. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Thursday said masks would no longer be required in indoor settings, and this ...
4
James Yodice: It's been a difficult prep hoops season, ...
Boys' Basketball
The prep basketball season is turning ... The prep basketball season is turning for home, with two things abundantly clear.First ...
5
Prep basketball roundup: Volcano Vista teams, Highland girls get ...
Boys' Basketball
Volcano Vista's boys clinched a regular-season ... Volcano Vista's boys clinched a regular-season district championship without even playing. So did Highland's girls, but the Hornets did it on the floor. La ...
6
From around the world to Menaul basketball
Boys' Basketball
World smart.Four years ago, those were ... World smart.Four years ago, those were the two words that were birthed from a marketin ...
7
Prep basketball notes: Santa Fe makes fitting dedication to ...
Boys' Basketball
The best game Santa Fe High ... The best game Santa Fe High boys basketball coach Zack Cole saw J.B. White play was a home game his junior year against Clovis. ...
8
High School Basketball: Los Lunas shines in Santa Fe
Boys' Basketball
There was an abundance of riches ... There was an abundance of riches for the Los Lunas Tigers on Tuesday night. Their 70-62 road victory at Santa Fe High was important ...
9
Boys Basketball: Unbeaten Volcano Vista weathers scare from Atrisco
Boys' Basketball
A search party was very nearly ... A search party was very nearly required to locate the comfort zone for New Mexico's top-ranked boys basketball team Monday night. Atrisco Heritage's persistent ...