 La Cueva prevails over Sandia in baseball season opener - Albuquerque Journal

La Cueva prevails over Sandia in baseball season opener

By James Yodice / Journal Staff Writer

La Cueva’s David Cooper, left, celebrates with teammate Matthew Dinae after scoring a run during Tuesday’s game against Sandia. (Mike Sandoval/For the Journal)

On a team expected to flex its offensive muscle throughout this season, it was the most pencil-thin of all the La Cueva Bears who struck the mightiest blow on opening day of the 2022 high school baseball season.

Ronan Hella – all 6-foot-4 and 150 pounds of him – delivered a bases-loaded, three-run double in the top of the sixth to put the visiting Bears in front, and that moment, even in a game with three home runs, stood out most prominently in a 5-2 La Cueva victory Tuesday afternoon over rival and host Sandia.

“That was super fun,” said Hella, a senior second baseman. “It’s good to see (Sandia) and it’s good to have a good opponent right off the bat. That sets that intensity.”

La Cueva is ranked No. 21 in the Southwest region by perfectgame.org. Sandia is No. 25 on that same list.

A large crowd showed up on a breezy and cool afternoon to watch two of Class 5A’s best teams, and district rivals, get the 2022 season started.

The Bears had just seen Sandia take a 2-1 lead on Adriel Figueroa’s solo home run to left in the bottom of the fifth.

In the decisive top of the sixth, the Matadors made a pitching change, going to Zach Kmatz, to start the inning, to replace starter Nico Barela.

With one out, Kmatz hit Kolby Burton. Then Max McGaha, with his third opposite-field hit of the game, singled to left. Colt Mangino’s swinging bunt single loaded the bases.

La Cueva’s Akili Carris tags out Sandia’s Jordan Martinez at second base Tuesday. Both are shortstops and UNM signees. (Mike Sandova/For the Journal)

Hella’s gapper to left-center cleared the bases for a 4-2 edge.

“Really good at-bat,” Bears coach Gerard Pineda said of Hella. “Nice to have an experienced guy hitting down in the 8 hole.”

Hella said his primary objective with one out was to get the tying run home from third base.

“Any ball in play there,” he said. “I needed to get a job done.”

David Cooper crushed a solo homer to center in the top of the seventh for the Bears.

Earning the save behind starter Greyson Long for La Cueva was senior lefty Matthew Dinae, who wears No. 22. That was appropriate on this particular calendar date, 2-22-22.

Although Dinae yielded four Matador baserunners in two innings of work, he also struck out six.

This was a recurring theme for Sandia, which struck out 15 times. The Matadors had the first two runners on in the bottom of the sixth, for example, but then Dinae struck out the side.

“It was all in front of us,” Sandia coach Chris Eaton said. “That’s all you can ask for. We have to find a way to put the ball in play.”

Sandia’s No. 9 hitter, Damien Talamantes, hit the first pitch of the third inning for a solo homer and the game’s first run. La Cueva shortstop Akili Carris tied the game in the fifth, rolling an RBI double down the left-field line to plate Cooper.

NOTES: Sandia senior shortstop Jordan Martinez, who has signed with New Mexico, left midgame with what Eaton later called some dizziness. He did not return. … La Cueva’s scheduled game Wednesday against Valley has been postponed to Friday, March 11.

LA CUEVA 5, SANDIA 2

La Cueva 000 013 1 — 5 10 1

Sandia 001 010 0 — 2 6 0

Pitching: LC, Greyson Long, Matthew Dinae (6) and David Cooper. S, Nico Barela, Zach Kmatz (6), Adriel Figueroa (7) and Danny Santiago. Win: Long (1-0). Loss: Kmatz (0-1). Leading hitters: LC, Max McGaha 3-3, 2B; Akili Carris 2-4, 2 2B, RBI; Ronan Hella 2-3, 2B, 3RBIs. S, Figueroa 2-4, HR; Damien Talamantes 1-3, HR. Records: LC 1-0; S 0-1.

 


