 Governor weighs bill revising oversight of police training - Albuquerque Journal

Governor weighs bill revising oversight of police training

By Dan McKay / Journal Staff Writer

Gabe Ortiz, an instructor in the law enforcement program at the New Mexico Law Enforcement Academy, trains cadets in a class on the mechanics of arrest and restraint control on February 22, 2022. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

SANTA FE – The sweeping crime package passed in the final hours of this year’s legislative session would restructure New Mexico’s law enforcement academy and set new training standards for officers.

The provisions – often overlooked in the broader debate over the bill – call for the academy’s curriculum to include use-of-force training that eliminates chokeholds and adds peer intervention when another officer is out of line and de-escalation strategies.

The proposal also would split the academy’s governing board in two – with one panel focused on officer training, the other on certification.

The proposed changes, supporters say, would improve training to limit problems before they arise and promote swift accountability for officers accused of misconduct.

“I’m really hopeful that this will give us a chance to really make a difference in New Mexico law enforcement,” Farmington Police Chief Steve Hebbe said in an interview Monday.

Raven Sandoval of Taos, left, and Gabriel Villalobos of Roswell practice self-protection techniques at the New Mexico Law Enforcement Academy on Tuesday. A bill awaiting a decision by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham would change the training curriculum for aspiring law enforcement officers to eliminate chokeholds, among other practices. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

The president of the Albuquerque Police Officers’ Association, by contrast, is skeptical. Shaun Willoughby said the curriculum has some important components but that it could be too expensive for small departments to carry out.

“It looks good on paper,” he said, “but I want to see the execution because that’s what matters.”

The legislation, House Bill 68, is on its way to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who has until March 9 to act on it.

The proposal is a combination of crime bills that had been working their way through the Legislature independently.

They were rolled together in the final days of the session and won final passage in the early-morning hours of the last day.

The legislation includes retention bonuses for officers, enhanced penalties for some crimes and an elimination of the statute of limitations for bringing charges of second-degree murder. Another provision – the focus of much debate – outlines new requirements for the sharing of ankle-monitor data when a defendant awaiting trial is suspected in a new crime.

But some sections of the measure attracted little attention. The bill, for example, increases the death benefit for family members of police officers killed in the line of duty to $1 million – the highest amount, supporters say, in the country.

It would also make a host of changes to the Law Enforcement Academy Board and officer training.

Under the proposal:

— The academy’s law enforcement curriculum would include training on crisis management and intervention, de-escalation, peer-to-peer intervention, stress management, racial sensitivity and reality-based situational training.

It also requires use-of-force training that “includes the elimination of vascular neck restraints” – the maneuver that killed a 40-year-old man in Las Cruces during a confrontation with police two years ago.

The attorney for the officer in that case said he had been trained to use the neck restraint and carried it out in accordance with Las Cruces Police Department policies. The department has since prohibited the use of vascular neck restraints, a police spokesman said.

— Some of the Law Enforcement Academy Board duties would be assigned to a new training council.

It would consist of the director of the academy, the heads of satellite academies and seven appointees of the governor: a prosecutor, a public defender, a police chief from a Native American nation, two people with experience in adult education, a citizen with experience as a behavioral health provider and a seventh person, who can’t have ever worked as an officer.

— Other academy board duties would be transferred to a new certification board. It would have a retired judge, a city police officer, a sheriff, a tribal police officer, a civil rights or defense attorney, an attorney who defends public agencies against civil rights claims and a public defender .

The board would oversee granting, denying, suspending and revoking officers’ licenses.

Rep. Antonio “Moe” Maestas, D-Albuquerque, said the curriculum outlined in the bill is intended to modernize law enforcement training while still granting flexibility to the training council on how to carry it out.

Some law enforcement agencies operate their own academies, he said, but the state academy sets the cultural tone and influences what happens in individual police departments.

The dividing of the academy board into two entities, Maestas said, would be similar to how lawyers are trained in law school but then licensed and disciplined by other entities.

“This is tremendous – a victory for the state of New Mexico,” he said of the changes.

Hebbe and other supporters also contend that breaking the academy board into two separate entities will help the state more quickly resolve allegations of misconduct that could jeopardize an officer’s certification.

Willoughby, however, said the composition of the proposed training council is problematic. It has too many attorneys and other members without direct experience in policing, he said.

“You need real cops who have real-world experience to be involved in this,” Willoughby said. “I think they missed the mark with this legislation.”

The proposal is not yet law.

A year ago, Lujan Grisham, a Democrat, vetoed a bill that sought to change the makeup of the academy board, contending it would have weakened civilian oversight.

This year, district attorneys have opposed the part of the bill focusing on ankle-monitoring data. They say it’s too restrictive to help law enforcement.

In a written statement, Democratic Attorney General Hector Balderas said his office strongly supports “the legislative efforts to increase funding to modernize law enforcement training, as well as banning the use of deadly choke holds. Increasing the death benefit for fallen officers’ families was also an important reform we supported.”


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Governor weighs bill revising oversight of police training
ABQnews Seeker
Package calls for eliminating chokeholds in ... Package calls for eliminating chokeholds in curriculum, adding peer intervention
2
$1.7M more approved for county HQ
ABQnews Seeker
Bernalillo County's headquarters is getting some ... Bernalillo County's headquarters is getting some additional work done — it just won't involve a painter rappelling down the side of the building. The ...
3
Man suspected of robbing four ABQ banks
ABQnews Seeker
Federal authorities are looking for a ... Federal authorities are looking for a robber who hit four banks around Albuquerque in just over a month. FBI spokesman Frank Fisher said the ...
4
APD: Person injured in shooting near Old Town
ABQnews Seeker
A person was shot and injured ... A person was shot and injured Tuesday evening after gunfire erupted near Old Town. Albuquerque police spokesman Daren DeAguero said officers responded sometime before ...
5
Sen. Ivey-Soto faces harassment allegations levied by lobbyist
ABQnews Seeker
A lobbyist on Tuesday accused state ... A lobbyist on Tuesday accused state Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto — an Albuquerque Democrat and powerful committee chairman — of improperly touching her in 2015 ...
6
Councilors consider changes to Civilian Police Oversight ordinance
ABQnews Seeker
Ultimately, when the independent monitor overseeing ... Ultimately, when the independent monitor overseeing the court-ordered reform of the Albuquerque Police Department leaves town, the Civilian Police Oversight Agency and its board ...
7
Mid-week storm could bring snow, chilly winds
ABQnews Seeker
A winter storm could send statewide ... A winter storm could send statewide temperatures plummeting during the middle portion of this week, with snow possible for western and northern New Mexico. ...
8
APD, BCSO ID 5 homicide victims
ABQnews Seeker
Homicide detectives have released the names ... Homicide detectives have released the names of four men and a woman killed in separate incidents across the Albuquerque area. Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque ...
9
New Mexico fines operators for wastewater well violations
ABQnews Seeker
The New Mexico Oil Conservation Division ... The New Mexico Oil Conservation Division has fined two oil companies in the state's southeast corner for violations at five underground injection wells. Fines ...