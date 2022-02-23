 State to recommend fourth shot for some - Albuquerque Journal

State to recommend fourth shot for some

By Ryan Boetel / Journal Staff Writer

The New Mexico Department of Health will soon announce it is recommending an additional booster – or fourth shot – for severely immunocompromised people in order to shore up protection against COVID-19.

The new guidance comes as the state is seeing a decline in cases, reporting 398 new cases Tuesday.

There were 351 people hospitalized with COVID throughout the state and hospital admissions are on the decline. A total of 172 people with COVID were admitted to hospitals around the state in the past week, according to a state epidemiology report dated Feb. 21. There were 249 such admissions the week prior.

In the past week, New Mexico has averaged 698 new cases per day, according to a Journal analysis. In late January, during a surge of the highly contagious omicron variant, the seven-day average was more than 4,800 new cases per day.

The state also reported 27 additional COVID-related deaths Tuesday, pushing the toll to 6,821 across the state since the start of the pandemic.

Most of those who have died were unvaccinated. But breakthrough cases do happen.

From Feb. 1 through 21, vaccinated people accounted for 38.1% of new cases, 21.8% of hospitalizations and 17.4% of the deaths, according to state epidemiology reports.

To provide some people with additional protection, Katy Diffendorfer, a spokeswoman for the Health Department, said the state is planning to recommend an additional booster shot for certain immunocompromised people. She said an announcement will be made soon.

She said in an email that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is making a similar recommendation, namely for people to get another shot if:

• They are receiving active chemotherapy or radiation for tumors or blood cancers.

• They have received an organ transplant and are taking anti-rejection medication.

• They have received a stem cell transplant within the past two years.

• They have a primary immunodeficiency syndrome, such as DiGeorge syndrome or Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome.

• They have advanced or untreated HIV.

• They are taking high-dose corticosteroids and certain other immune-suppressing medications.

People are advised to talk to their doctors or call the COVID-19 hotline at 1-855-600-3453 (press option 3) to determine if their medications qualify them for a fourth dose.


