 Man sentenced to 4 years in photo studio break-in - Albuquerque Journal

Man sentenced to 4 years in photo studio break-in

By Olivier Uyttebrouck / Journal Staff Writer

The man who broke into an Albuquerque photography studio last year and stole $6,000 worth of equipment was sentenced Tuesday to four years in prison.

Travis Gray

Travis Gray, 41, pleaded guilty this week to two counts of breaking and entering, larceny and possession of methamphetamine, 2nd Judicial District Court records show.

The pleas for larceny and one count of breaking and entering stemmed from an April 5 burglary at Kim Jew Photography, near Eubank and Indian School NE.

Police said Gray stole $6,000 worth of camera equipment, memory cards and cash from the studio.

Gray also pleaded guilty to one count of breaking and entering for a Feb. 7, 2021, burglary at his mother’s home in the 1200 block of Betts NE, the 2nd Judicial District Attorney’s Office said.

District Judge Courtney Weaks accepted the plea agreement Tuesday and sentenced Gray to a total of four years in prison for all those crimes, court records show.

The prison sentence “is justice for not only an Albuquerque business but for Mr. Gray’s mother who has been victimized by Mr. Gray for years,” District Attorney Raúl Torrez said in a statement.

Gray was initially charged with arson for allegedly starting a fire at the Betts Street residence that caused more than $2,500 in damage, court records show.

Gray was one of two men arrested in connection with a pair of burglaries at Kim Jew Photography, both in April 2021.

Brandon Gadsby, 28, faces 27 felony charges in connection with a string of burglaries around Albuquerque from July 2020 to April 2021, including an April 13 burglary at Kim Jew Photography.

In all, Gadsby faces 13 counts of nonresidential burglary and additional felony counts of criminal damage to property and larceny. He has not been scheduled for trial on those charges.


