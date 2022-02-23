 Saranam expands program to West Side - Albuquerque Journal

Saranam expands program to West Side

By Rick Nathanson / Journal Staff Writer

Volunteer Sally Schwartz checks out the rendition of the new Saranam Westside Campus on February 22, 2022, before the groundbreaking of the project located at Montano near Taylor Ranch NW. Once completed, the project will provide housing for 25 additional families. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal)

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

The turning over of dirt in a vacant West Side lot is more than just the beginning of a new construction project.

To Yudina Valdes-Mesa and Leighann Plummer, it represents a new life.

Both women are alumni of Saranam, the nonprofit that operates a 20-unit apartment and two-year transitional living program for families with children in Albuquerque’s Northeast Heights. The new housing project being built near Montaño and Taylor Ranch NW will more than double Saranam’s capacity with an additional 27 units, said executive director Tracy Weaver.

Saranam’s program includes courses in life skills, parenting and financial management. Families are given a $50 weekly allowance, and scholarships are available for parents or guardians to earn a high school certification or post-secondary education, Weaver said.

“Families were leaving our program successfully, becoming self sufficient and stable citizens,” she said. “They were finishing their chosen educational programs, getting good jobs that supported their families, and their kids were doing well. We knew we had a model that needed replication.”

The new $9.3 million West Side facility is being constructed from former Albuquerque Public Schools portable buildings that will be renovated and converted into two- and four-bedroom living units. A $1 million contribution is being made from ADC LTD., a local security firm. The city of Albuquerque is contributing about $772,000, said Carol Pierce, director of the city’s Family and Community Services Department.

bright spotValdes-Mesa was born into poverty in Cuba. Her parents died when she was 2, and she was raised by her grandmother. She knew early on that education was the key to improving her life. She went to school, became a registered nurse and parlayed that into a job as the resident nurse at a five-star hotel in Jamaica.

“At the time, I was involved in a very abusive domestic relationship. My son was 3 years old at the time and I felt trapped,” she said. “I contacted my cousin in Albuquerque who offered me a couch.”

Valdes-Mesa eventually applied for and received housing in Saranam’s apartment building near Eubank and Constitution NE.

During her time in the program, she got jobs in the community as an interpreter, a certified phlebotomist, a nursing assistant and finally earned her registered nurse certification. She is now a nurse case manager with Workers Compensation.

“I got to save all my money during the program, and by the time I left in 2019, I had opened a bank account, and was able to apply for a mortgage,” Valdes-Mesa said. “I’m a first-time home owner in Rio Rancho. My son had been shy and quiet from the trauma in Jamaica, but at Saranam, we took him to therapy. He’s now 10, is in fifth grade, enrolled in the gifted program, takes violin lessons and was selected for a leadership program for kids.”

Saranam, she said, “changed my life and my son’s life.”

Likewise for Plummer, who went from being “the girl next door at La Cueva High School,” to being a 16-year drug addict with mental health issues. She hit rock bottom after an arrest for drug trafficking, jail and homelessness.

“I checked into rehab in March 2017 and I’ve been sober ever since,” she said. “I knew I needed some sort of transitional living to get my life back on track and to become a self sufficient person and a mom. That’s when I found Saranam.”

Today, Plummer works as a dental assistant. She earned an associate degree in liberal arts from Central New Mexico Community College and plans on taking online courses through Arizona State University toward her bachelor’s degree.

“Saranam believed in me when I did not believe in myself,” Plummer said.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
State to recommend fourth shot for some
ABQnews Seeker
New guidance comes as NM sees ... New guidance comes as NM sees a decline in new cases, at 398 Tuesday
2
Man sentenced to 4 years in photo studio break-in
ABQnews Seeker
Pleads guilty to breaking and entering, ... Pleads guilty to breaking and entering, larceny and drug possession
3
Governor weighs bill revising oversight of police training
ABQnews Seeker
Package calls for eliminating chokeholds in ... Package calls for eliminating chokeholds in curriculum, adding peer intervention
4
Mayor seeks balloon tracking device waiver
ABQnews Seeker
FAA official says a work group ... FAA official says a work group has been convened to study the issue
5
Saranam expands program to West Side
ABQnews Seeker
Nonprofit building 27 more transitional living ... Nonprofit building 27 more transitional living units for ABQ families
6
Midweek storm could bring snow, wind gusts to 50 ...
ABQnews Seeker
Weekend should be sunny, with high ... Weekend should be sunny, with high temps in 50s
7
ABQ Sen. Ivey-Soto faces sexual harassment allegations
ABQnews Seeker
Lobbyist accused him of harassment during ... Lobbyist accused him of harassment during this year's legislative session and in 2015
8
Council considers changes for civilian police oversight group
ABQnews Seeker
Board members say morale is at ... Board members say morale is at a low point following resignations
9
$1.7M more approved for county HQ
ABQnews Seeker
Bernalillo County's headquarters is getting some ... Bernalillo County's headquarters is getting some additional work done — it just won't involve a painter rappelling down the side of the building. The ...