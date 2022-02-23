 Raton man, 61, charged with sexual assault - Albuquerque Journal

Raton man, 61, charged with sexual assault

By Andy Stiny / Journal Staff Writer

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

SANTA FE – After an 11-month investigation, police have arrested a Raton man accused of sexually assaulting a family member starting when the girl was a small child.

New Mexico State Police arrested Larry Guara without incident Friday on six felony counts, police said in a news release.

The investigation started in March 2021 over allegations that Guara, 61, had assaulted the child over a six-year period, the release said.

Guara was booked into Vigil Maldonado Detention Center. He had a first appearance Tuesday afternoon in Raton Magistrate Court, a court clerk said.

Late Tuesday, a deputy district attorney in Raton was working on a preventative detention motion to keep Guara in jail, said a spokesman for the 8th Judicial District Attorney’s Office in Taos.

During the investigation, “the child disclosed that on multiple occasions Guara sexually assaulted her,” according to the release.

Guara has been charged with one count of first-degree criminal sexual penetration of a child under 13, one count of second-degree criminal sexual penetration (force or coercion, child 13 to 18), one count of third-degree criminal sexual contact of a minor (child under 13 years of age), and three counts of second-degree criminal sexual contact of a minor (child under 13, unclothed), court records show.


