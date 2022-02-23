 Gambia urges UN court to continue Rohingya genocide case - Albuquerque Journal

Gambia urges UN court to continue Rohingya genocide case

By Mike Corder / Associated Press

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Lawyers for Gambia on Wednesday urged the United Nations’ top court to throw out Myanmar’s legal bid to end a case accusing the Southeast Asian nation of genocide against the country’s Rohingya minority.

“This court must reject Myanmar’s meritless preliminary objections and proceed to adjudicate the merits of this dispute,” Gambia’s Attorney General and Justice Minister Dawda Jallow told judges at the International Court of Justice.

Lawyer Paul S. Reichler said the military takeover of power in Myanmar last year made the case all the more important as the country’s new rulers are alleged to be behind the atrocities committed against the Rohingya.

“If they can escape the court’s jurisdiction, they will be accountable to no one and there will be no constraints on their persecution and ultimate destruction of the Rohingya,” he warned, adding that “the Rohingya remain at grave risk of mass atrocity crimes.”

The case stems from what the Myanmar military called a clearance campaign it launched in Rakhine state in 2017 after an attack by a Rohingya insurgent group. Security forces were accused of mass rapes, killings and torching thousands of homes as more than 700,000 Rohingya fled into neighboring Bangladesh.

The African nation of Gambia has argued that the 2017 crackdown amounts to genocide and is asking the world court to hold Myanmar accountable.

On Monday, lawyers representing Myanmar’s military-installed government urged judges at the global court to throw out the case, arguing they did not have jurisdiction, in part because they say Gambia was acting as a mouthpiece for an organization of Muslim nations.

Myanmar’s legal team was led by Ko Ko Hlaing, the minister for international cooperation. He replaced pro-democracy icon Aung San Suu Kyi, who led the country’s legal team at earlier hearings in the case in 2019. She now is in prison after being convicted of what her supporters call trumped-up charges.

The leader of Gambia’s legal team stressed the case was brought by Gambia and not the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

“We are no one’s proxy,” Jallow told the court.

“This is very much a dispute between the Gambia and Myanmar,” he added in a direct rebuttal of Myanmar’s argument that Gambia’s case was really brought by the Muslim organization and that the court can only hear cases between nations.

Judges will likely take months to rule on Myanmar’s preliminary objections. If they reject them, the case will go ahead and likely take years to reach a conclusion.

Pro-democracy advocates have harshly criticized the U.N. court for allowing the military government to represent Myanmar in a case focusing on alleged atrocities by the country’s armed forces.

“It is outrageous for the ICJ to proceed with these hearings on the basis of junta representation. The junta is not the government of Myanmar, it does not represent the state of Myanmar, and it is dangerous for the court to allow it to present itself as such,” said Chris Sidoti of advocacy group Special Advisory Council for Myanmar.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Amazon announces second New Mexico fulfillment center
ABQnews Seeker
The e-commerce giant announced early Wednesday ... The e-commerce giant announced early Wednesday that it's planning a massive fulfillment center of more than 1 million square feet in Los Lunas. The ...
2
Governor weighs bill revising oversight of police training
ABQnews Seeker
Package calls for eliminating chokeholds in ... Package calls for eliminating chokeholds in curriculum, adding peer intervention
3
Council considers changes for civilian police oversight group
ABQnews Seeker
Board members say morale is at ... Board members say morale is at a low point following resignations
4
ABQ Sen. Ivey-Soto faces sexual harassment allegations
ABQnews Seeker
Lobbyist accused him of harassment during ... Lobbyist accused him of harassment during this year's legislative session and in 2015
5
Mayor seeks balloon tracking device waiver
ABQnews Seeker
FAA official says a work group ... FAA official says a work group has been convened to study the issue
6
State to recommend fourth shot for some
ABQnews Seeker
New guidance comes as NM sees ... New guidance comes as NM sees a decline in new cases, at 398 Tuesday
7
Midweek storm could bring snow, wind gusts to 50 ...
ABQnews Seeker
Weekend should be sunny, with high ... Weekend should be sunny, with high temps in 50s
8
Man sentenced to 4 years in photo studio break-in
ABQnews Seeker
Pleads guilty to breaking and entering, ... Pleads guilty to breaking and entering, larceny and drug possession
9
Saranam expands program to West Side
ABQnews Seeker
Nonprofit building 27 more transitional living ... Nonprofit building 27 more transitional living units for ABQ families
10
APD IDs 4 homicide victims
ABQnews Seeker
Detectives have released the names of ... Detectives have released the names of three men and a woman killed in separate incidents across Albuquerque. Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said ...