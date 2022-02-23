 Amazon announces second New Mexico fulfillment center - Albuquerque Journal
Breaking

Amazon announces second New Mexico fulfillment center

By Gabrielle Porter / Journal Business Editor

Amazon is doubling down on its New Mexico presence.

The e-commerce giant announced early Wednesday that it’s planning a massive fulfillment center of more than 1 million square feet in Los Lunas. The company said the center is expected to create more than 600 full-time jobs.

The facility is slated to open sometime in 2023, the release said. Construction is already underway on a site west of the Facebook Data Center on the northwest side of the village, according to Bob Feinberg, senior vice president/principal at Colliers International Albuquerque, who with his business partner Tom Jones brokered the deal.

Workers at the facility will “pick, pack and ship” items for delivery.

“This Amazon facility is a significant economic development opportunity for the Village of Los Lunas,” Los Lunas Mayor Charles Griego said in the release. “Their investment into the community during the post-pandemic climate will be transformative, generating over 600 full-time jobs and a total economic impact of $300 million. Our ability to create more employment opportunities for our local families could not have come at a better time and we are beyond excited to have Amazon become another great community partner.”

Positions at the center will include an average starting wage of $15 per hour for frontline employees. Full-time employees will receive benefits that the company said are worth about $3.50 per hour: health, vision, dental insurance; a 401(k) with a 50% company match; up to 20 weeks paid parental leave; and access to the company’s Career Choice program, which fully funds employees’ college tuition, including classes, books and fees.

“Los Lunas has a great workforce and we are excited to add to the amazing team currently helping us set a higher standard of operational excellence and delivering outstanding customer experience every day,” said Amazon Manager of Economic Development Manager Sam Bailey in the release.

The announcement comes a little less than two years after Amazon broke ground on its first New Mexico fulfillment center on Albuquerque’s West Side. That center currently employs about 3,500 part-time and full-time employees, the company said.

 


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Amazon announces second New Mexico fulfillment center
ABQnews Seeker
The e-commerce giant announced early Wednesday ... The e-commerce giant announced early Wednesday that it's planning a massive fulfillment center of more than 1 million square feet in Los Lunas. The ...
2
Snowfall closes northern Arizona segments of Interstate 40
ABQnews Seeker
A storm dropping heavy snow in ... A storm dropping heavy snow in parts of Arizona's high country hampered travel and closed schools in some areas Wednesday. The National Weather Service ...
3
25 years later, Legion of Christ victims seek reparations
ABQnews Seeker
A Connecticut newspaper exposed one of ... A Connecticut newspaper exposed one of the Catholic Church's biggest sexual abuse scandals by reporting 25 years ago Wednesday that eight men had accused ...
4
Emptying the Notebook: Where'd the Lobos' fight go?
ABQnews Seeker
Here are some extra notes, quotes, ... Here are some extra notes, quotes, states and other odds & ends from Tuesday's Lobos road loss at Utah State.
5
Lobos routed at Utah State
ABQnews Seeker
Just one week after beating a ... Just one week after beating a ranked team, the UNM Lobos have now lost three in a row -- all by double digits --after ...
6
Governor weighs bill revising oversight of police training
ABQnews Seeker
Package calls for eliminating chokeholds in ... Package calls for eliminating chokeholds in curriculum, adding peer intervention
7
Mayor seeks balloon tracking device waiver
ABQnews Seeker
FAA official says a work group ... FAA official says a work group has been convened to study the issue
8
State to recommend fourth shot for some
ABQnews Seeker
New guidance comes as NM sees ... New guidance comes as NM sees a decline in new cases, at 398 Tuesday
9
Man sentenced to 4 years in photo studio break-in
ABQnews Seeker
Pleads guilty to breaking and entering, ... Pleads guilty to breaking and entering, larceny and drug possession