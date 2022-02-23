Amazon announces second New Mexico fulfillment center

Amazon is doubling down on its New Mexico presence.

The e-commerce giant announced early Wednesday that it’s planning a massive fulfillment center of more than 1 million square feet in Los Lunas. The company said the center is expected to create more than 600 full-time jobs.

The facility is slated to open sometime in 2023, the release said. Construction is already underway on a site west of the Facebook Data Center on the northwest side of the village, according to Bob Feinberg, senior vice president/principal at Colliers International Albuquerque, who with his business partner Tom Jones brokered the deal.

Workers at the facility will “pick, pack and ship” items for delivery.

“This Amazon facility is a significant economic development opportunity for the Village of Los Lunas,” Los Lunas Mayor Charles Griego said in the release. “Their investment into the community during the post-pandemic climate will be transformative, generating over 600 full-time jobs and a total economic impact of $300 million. Our ability to create more employment opportunities for our local families could not have come at a better time and we are beyond excited to have Amazon become another great community partner.”

Positions at the center will include an average starting wage of $15 per hour for frontline employees. Full-time employees will receive benefits that the company said are worth about $3.50 per hour: health, vision, dental insurance; a 401(k) with a 50% company match; up to 20 weeks paid parental leave; and access to the company’s Career Choice program, which fully funds employees’ college tuition, including classes, books and fees.

“Los Lunas has a great workforce and we are excited to add to the amazing team currently helping us set a higher standard of operational excellence and delivering outstanding customer experience every day,” said Amazon Manager of Economic Development Manager Sam Bailey in the release.

The announcement comes a little less than two years after Amazon broke ground on its first New Mexico fulfillment center on Albuquerque’s West Side. That center currently employs about 3,500 part-time and full-time employees, the company said.