 Snowfall closes Interstate 40 segments in northern Arizona - Albuquerque Journal

Snowfall closes Interstate 40 segments in northern Arizona

By Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

A storm dropping heavy snow in parts of Arizona’s high country hampered travel and closed schools in some areas Wednesday.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm morning into Wednesday evening for an area stretching from Flagstaff to Show Low and including the Mogollon Rim, the Kaibab Plateau and the White Mountains.

Expected maximum snow accumulations into Thursday in higher elevations ranged up to 14 inches (35.5 centimeters).

Eastbound Interstate 40 was closed Wednesday east of Kingman in Ash Fork with traffic being rerouted onto other highways, the sate Department of Transportation said.

Schools were closed in several communities, including Flagstaff where Northern Arizona University delayed opening opening its campus until 10 a.m., canceling all classes before that time.

Flagstaff and Coconino County officials said plows were keeping roads open but warned of icy and snow-packed conditions and poor visibility.

Meanwhile, rain fell in some desert areas, including parts of metro Phoenix.


