 Ice likely in Southern Plains; New England to see heavy snow - Albuquerque Journal

Ice likely in Southern Plains; New England to see heavy snow

By Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

DALLAS — Hundreds of flights were canceled Wednesday at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport as parts of Oklahoma, Missouri and Arkansas braced for an ice storm making its way into the Southern Plains.

More than half an inch of ice could accumulate in parts of the Ozarks through Friday morning, the National Weather Service said.

Airlines had canceled more than 1,000 flights by Wednesday morning. More than half of them were at the Dallas-Fort Worth airport, where temperatures dipped below freezing and crews began treating runways overnight, according to airport spokesman Brian Brooks.

DFW Airport is the biggest in the American Airlines network, and American had canceled 8% of its flights by midmorning, according to tracking service FlightAware.

Meanwhile, heavy snow was expected in upstate New York and New England later this week, with more than 8 inches (20 centimeters) possible through Saturday morning.

Winter took a fleeting break in the Northeast on Wednesday, with temperatures soaring into the 60s before they were expected to plunge within hours.

The warm spell sent people streaming outdoors, but it was bad news for ski areas and other winter sports.

“It’s not exactly what you want to see in the middle of the busiest week of the year,” said Ethan Austin, spokesperson for the Sugarloaf ski area in Maine, which was busy because of school vacation week. But he was happy to hear snow was on the way.

The weather whiplash marked the second time in less than a week that there was to be temperature swing of more than 40 degrees in 24 hours.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Amazon announces second New Mexico fulfillment center
ABQnews Seeker
The e-commerce giant announced early Wednesday ... The e-commerce giant announced early Wednesday that it's planning a massive fulfillment center of more than 1 million square feet in Los Lunas. The ...
2
Governor weighs bill revising oversight of police training
ABQnews Seeker
Package calls for eliminating chokeholds in ... Package calls for eliminating chokeholds in curriculum, adding peer intervention
3
Council considers changes for civilian police oversight group
ABQnews Seeker
Board members say morale is at ... Board members say morale is at a low point following resignations
4
ABQ Sen. Ivey-Soto faces sexual harassment allegations
ABQnews Seeker
Lobbyist accused him of harassment during ... Lobbyist accused him of harassment during this year's legislative session and in 2015
5
Mayor seeks balloon tracking device waiver
ABQnews Seeker
FAA official says a work group ... FAA official says a work group has been convened to study the issue
6
State to recommend fourth shot for some
ABQnews Seeker
New guidance comes as NM sees ... New guidance comes as NM sees a decline in new cases, at 398 Tuesday
7
Midweek storm could bring snow, wind gusts to 50 ...
ABQnews Seeker
Weekend should be sunny, with high ... Weekend should be sunny, with high temps in 50s
8
Man sentenced to 4 years in photo studio break-in
ABQnews Seeker
Pleads guilty to breaking and entering, ... Pleads guilty to breaking and entering, larceny and drug possession
9
Saranam expands program to West Side
ABQnews Seeker
Nonprofit building 27 more transitional living ... Nonprofit building 27 more transitional living units for ABQ families
10
APD IDs 4 homicide victims
ABQnews Seeker
Detectives have released the names of ... Detectives have released the names of three men and a woman killed in separate incidents across Albuquerque. Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said ...